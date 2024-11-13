Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Harry Kane has declared that Thomas Tuchel is the best man to win the World Cup for England – but admitted he was shocked when his former Bayern Munich manager was appointed.

Tuchel will begin on 1 January and has an 18-month contract as England manager, taking in the 2026 World Cup.

And Kane, who captained them in the finals of Euro 2020 and Euro 2024, believes Tuchel has the tactical brilliance required in major tournaments.

Tuchel signed Kane for Bayern Munich in a €100m (£86.4m) deal in 2023 and the 31-year-old scored 44 goals in 45 games for the German. While Tuchel left Bayern this summer, Kane was taken aback when he got the England job.

He told ITV: “I was surprised to be honest. I was not expecting it. I worked with Thomas last year and had a really good relationship with him and expected him to go back to club football but I was pleasantly surprised. He was a big part of me going to Bayern Munich. He is an all-round great person and the sense he will bring a lot of energy and passion to the team

“You have to try and pick the best coach to win a major tournament and we are at that stage now. The only step is to win and Thomas brings a winning mentality. Especially at tournaments, something he excels in.

“Tactically, he is one of the best managers there is. He had a certain way at Bayern but that was different to Chelsea so it will be interesting to see how he sees us. Tactically he has an amazing brain and he understands all the small things which matter.”

Kane believes Tuchel is the best man England could have got. “Yes. I think they have,” he said. “He is straight talking if you are doing well or bad. He treats you like an adult and on the pitch he is demanding.”