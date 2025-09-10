Harry Kane calls on England to use Serbia demolition as template for World Cup

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

England captain Harry Kane said their 5-0 demolition of Serbia should be the template for how they want to play at the World Cup following criticism of Thomas Tuchel's start to life as Three Lions boss.

England had won all four of their Group K qualifiers coming into the match in Belgrade but Tuchel's tactics and team selections came in for scrutiny following laboured wins over Andorra, Albania and Latvia.

Tuchel's side were much more impressive on Tuesday, however, with Kane, Noni Madueke, Ezri Konsa, Marcus Rashford and Marc Guehi all getting on the scoresheet.

"There's been a lot of noise around the outside, but we've been happy with what we've been doing," Kane told broadcaster ITV.

"It's not always been easy against opposition who are sitting in a block of 11 when we have to break them down and be patient.

"We knew tonight would be a really big test against better opposition and better players, we said we wanted to show what we can do especially without the ball with the high pressure and make it difficult for them."

England are now within touching distance of qualifying for next year's World Cup finals in North America and Kane said they must use the win over the Serbs as a template.

"This is the time when the competition starts, the formation and the way we play and the style is going to be set in stone," he added.

"Of course, there might be a few games where we have to change a little bit depending on opposition, but we want to play our way - we want to be on the front foot and win the ball back quick and when we lose the ball, recover well.

"You could say today was the perfect template and we're going to have difficult games from now until the World Cup but we'll use this as a starting point and the standard's been really high."

England next face Wales in a friendly on October 9 before taking on Latvia in a qualifier five days later.

Reuters