Harrogate Town vs Preston North End LIVE: League Cup result, final score and reaction
Follow all the action from Exercise Stadium
Follow live coverage as Harrogate Town face Preston North End in the EFL cup.
Liverpool are the reigning champions of the competition following an extra time victory over Chelsea at Wembley last term, Virgil van Dijk scoring the decisive goal to secure a record-extending tenth win of this domestic cup for the Reds.
While all 72 clubs from the football league enter from the first round, Premier League teams enter at the second or third round stage, the latter for clubs competing in Europe this season. Last year, Middlesbrough were the team from outside the top flight to go furthest in the competition, reaching the semi-finals.
Follow live updates from today’s game in the live blog below.
Match ends, Harrogate Town 0, Preston North End 5.
Second Half ends, Harrogate Town 0, Preston North End 5.
Attempt missed. Kaine Kesler-Hayden (Preston North End) right footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Mads Frökjaer-Jensen with a cross following a corner.
Corner, Preston North End. Conceded by Dean Cornelius.
Corner, Preston North End. Conceded by Liam Gibson.
Foul by Ali McCann (Preston North End).
Attempt missed. Kaine Kesler-Hayden (Preston North End) right footed shot from the right side of the six yard box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Ryan Ledson.
Ryan Ledson (Preston North End) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Corner, Harrogate Town. Conceded by Kaine Kesler-Hayden.
Attempt blocked. Josh March (Harrogate Town) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Zico Asare.
