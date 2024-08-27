Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Liveupdated1724796723

Harrogate Town vs Preston North End LIVE: League Cup result, final score and reaction

Follow all the action from Exercise Stadium

Luke Baker
Tuesday 27 August 2024 12:45
Comments
(Getty Images)

Follow live coverage as Harrogate Town face Preston North End in the EFL cup.

Liverpool are the reigning champions of the competition following an extra time victory over Chelsea at Wembley last term, Virgil van Dijk scoring the decisive goal to secure a record-extending tenth win of this domestic cup for the Reds.

While all 72 clubs from the football league enter from the first round, Premier League teams enter at the second or third round stage, the latter for clubs competing in Europe this season. Last year, Middlesbrough were the team from outside the top flight to go furthest in the competition, reaching the semi-finals.

Follow live updates from today’s game in the live blog below.

1724791055

Harrogate Town vs Preston North End

Match ends, Harrogate Town 0, Preston North End 5.

27 August 2024 21:37
1724791048

Harrogate Town vs Preston North End

Second Half ends, Harrogate Town 0, Preston North End 5.

27 August 2024 21:37
1724791038

Harrogate Town vs Preston North End

Attempt missed. Kaine Kesler-Hayden (Preston North End) right footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Mads Frökjaer-Jensen with a cross following a corner.

27 August 2024 21:37
1724791004

Harrogate Town vs Preston North End

Corner, Preston North End. Conceded by Dean Cornelius.

27 August 2024 21:36
1724790966

Harrogate Town vs Preston North End

Corner, Preston North End. Conceded by Liam Gibson.

27 August 2024 21:36
1724790766

Harrogate Town vs Preston North End

Foul by Ali McCann (Preston North End).

27 August 2024 21:32
1724790720

Harrogate Town vs Preston North End

Attempt missed. Kaine Kesler-Hayden (Preston North End) right footed shot from the right side of the six yard box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Ryan Ledson.

27 August 2024 21:32
1724790677

Harrogate Town vs Preston North End

Ryan Ledson (Preston North End) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

27 August 2024 21:31
1724790632

Harrogate Town vs Preston North End

Corner, Harrogate Town. Conceded by Kaine Kesler-Hayden.

27 August 2024 21:30
1724790614

Harrogate Town vs Preston North End

Attempt blocked. Josh March (Harrogate Town) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Zico Asare.

27 August 2024 21:30

