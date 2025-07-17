Hannah Hampton praises England supporters for providing ‘little edge’ during penalty heroics

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Lucy Bronze was England’s matchwinner as their tense and crucial Euro 2025 quarter-final went to a penalty shootout against Sweden.

Bronze, up seventh in the line-up, drilled her spot kick down the middle before Smilla Holmberg fired her penalty over the crossbar to give England a 3-2 shootout win.

Goalkeeper Hannah Hampton saved two penalties to keep the Lionesses in the contest and praised the England supporters for giving her an extra edge in the shootout.

Hampton, who performed her heroics with a bloody nose, spoke to the BBC after the match and said she was ‘relieved’ to make it through.

When asked how she felt having helped England to the semi-finals, Hampton replied: “Right now, I don’t know. It’s all just gone so quick this bit of the penalty shootout.”

She added: “We’re very happy obviously as you can tell by the celebrations. Cheering with the fans, they were behind us the whole game even when we were 2-0 down, they knew that we could bring this back and they never write us off.”

Hampton also explained how it felt to perform during the shootout. She revealed: “Stressful watching, stressful playing in it. Every time I saved one I was thinking ‘please just put it in so we have a cushion’.

“Their keeper just went and saved the next one and I was thinking ‘oh here we go’. I’m just happy and relieved now.

“Especially in the shootout [I could feel the impact of the crowd]. They were cheering non-stop and it just helps you get that little bit of an edge over them and pushes you on. They were definately behind me and I appreciate the support.”

open image in gallery Hampton's saves in the penalty shootout ensured England won 3-2 against Sweden ( AP )

England captain Leah Williamson admitted that it was ‘awful’ to watch the penalty shootout but claimed that her team never get up and always believe they can win.

“I just feel really really proud,” Williamson told the BBC. “That was awful to watch at the end but I just love that we never give up. We don’t believe that we’re ever done. The fightback, the quality to turn the game around and stay in it mentally is just incredible.

Asked how much they had practiced penalties ahead of the game she said: “Loads, and I know there were a few more misses than normal but that’s something that you have to box off before a tournament. It’s the easiest and hardest thing in the world.

“We played three finals in a row basically in terms of if you lose, you’re going home. We have the belief, we have the proof, it’s just about turning up and doing the job. I’m a happy girl today.”