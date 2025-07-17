Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Independent
Trump latest
England v Sweden live score: Euro 2025 quarter-final heads to extra-time after Bronze and Agyemang rescue Lionesses

England face a rematch with Sweden in a bid to reach the Euro 2025 semi-finals

Jamie Braidwood
in Zurich
,Flo Clifford
Thursday 17 July 2025 17:18 EDT
Comments
Now everything changes at Euro 2025 – but will we see a different England?

England are facing a dangerous Sweden side in the Euro 2025 quarter-finals, in what is the holders’ toughest test of the tournament yet.

The Lionesses played Sweden at the semi-final stage of their home Euros three years ago, winning 4-0 at Bramall Lane on a memorable night that included Alessia Russo’s backheel goal as the hosts went on to lift the trophy at Wembley.

Sweden are out for revenge as the teams meet again in Zurich. Sweden impressively topped Group C, beating Germany 4-1 last time out, and have an excellent record of reaching the latter stages of major tournaments in recent years.

England, though, are looking to continue the momentum that has been building since their opening defeat to France. Sarina Wiegman’s side have found form and defeated Netherlands 4-0 and Wales 6-1 to advance to the quarter-finals.

Can England now take the opportunity of landing on the more favourable side of the draw? The winner will play Italy in the semi-finals in Geneva, after Cristiana Girelli’s dramatic winner against Norway sent the Italians through to their first semi-final since 1997.

Follow England’s Euro 2025 quarter-final showdown with Sweden below.

England 2-2 Sweden

112 mins: England are absolutely peppered with attempts by Sweden now but eventually the flag goes up.

All Sweden at the moment.

Flo Clifford17 July 2025 22:24

England 2-2 Sweden

110 mins: Kelly punts the ball across to James; Nilden tracks her run back and both hit the deck, but are up quickly.

Clinton, amusingly, takes out the referee, who brought down Stanway in the first half.

England build something until Angeldahl clatters Russo in midfield.

Janogy has a shot but it’s blocked; it falls to Hurtig but Charles beats her to it in the air and deflects it behind!

Flo Clifford17 July 2025 22:23

EXTRA TIME SECOND HALF: England 2-2 Sweden

Charles replaces Williamson, who went down in heavily.

Two changes for Sweden too: Nilden and Jakobsson on for Andersson and Rytting Kaneryd.

Flo Clifford17 July 2025 22:18

EXTRA TIME HALF-TIME: England 2-2 Sweden

105+3 mins: Rytting Kaneryd floats in a lovely cross but it’s cleared. Sweden have some momentum.

James is not moving particularly fluidly, but she is at least up and moving.

Bjorn tries to send in a cross and Hampton punches it but not far enough... Clinton gets in a tangle trying to clear and that’s a very risky challenge from her.

Half-time now and still none the wiser as to who is going through.

Flo Clifford17 July 2025 22:15

England 2-2 Sweden

105 mins: Walsh is replaced by Clinton.

Hurtig wins a header and England are playing with fire, with plenty of Sweden shirts in the box, but it’s eventually cleared!

James is on the deck having caught her angle in between Hurtig’s feet, the Sweden player winning the ball.

Two minutes added on to this half of extra time, much of these two minutes being taken up with James receiving some attention.

(Getty Images)
Flo Clifford17 July 2025 22:12

England 2-2 Sweden

103 mins: Williamson is back on her feet and tries to jog it off. Play resumes.

Flo Clifford17 July 2025 22:09

England 2-2 Sweden

102 mins: Chaos in the Sweden box again as a corner delivery pinballs around, eventually making its way out. Greenwood thumps in a good ball but Bjorn does well to make the clearance, colliding with Williamson, and the England captain is down having rolled her angle. Kelly signals for some assistance.

Sweden have a team talk while Williamson is seen to.

Flo Clifford17 July 2025 22:08

England 2-2 Sweden

99 mins: Dicey moments as England concede a corner and then a free-kick. Bjorn heads Angeldahl’s delivery a smidgeon wide of the post.

Blackstenius crosses in, hoping to find Janogy, but Williamson gets a defensive header to it. Brighter from Sweden now.

Flo Clifford17 July 2025 22:05

SAVE! England 2-2 Sweden

97 mins: Kelly crosses in from the left but it doesn’t quite fall for Russo, instead picked up by James, who is now given a wide berth by the Sweden shirts. The move ultimately comes to nothing.

Angeldahl floats in a strike and Hampton leaps up to save, looked like it was going wide anyway, but good keeping. Agyemang gets a nick on Angeldahl and needs to be careful; she’s on a yellow.

Flo Clifford17 July 2025 22:02

England 2-2 Sweden

94 mins: A slightly cagey start to this extra half hour.

Bronze makes the crucial interception on Janogy down the left as Sweden build an attack.

England win a free-kick as Sweden are penalised for handball, deep in England’s half.

Flo Clifford17 July 2025 22:00

