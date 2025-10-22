Guglielmo Vicario heroics save Spurs to salvage Champions League point against Monaco

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A string of fine saves by Guglielmo Vicario helped Tottenham claim a 0-0 draw at Monaco to remain unbeaten in the Champions League.

Injury-hit Spurs were far from their best at Stade Louis II and needed Vicario on top form to deny Folarin Balogun on three occasions before he brilliantly thwarted Thilo Kehrer’s close-range header in the second half.

It ensured Thomas Frank’s Tottenham left Monaco with five points after three Champions League games, but full-time was met with a smattering of boos from the away end after yet another disjointed attacking display.

Spurs were without captain Cristian Romero – one of 10 players unavailable – and Frank again shuffled his pack with £52m playmaker Xavi Simons only on the bench and Archie Gray surprisingly recalled at left-back.

Gray was quickly involved, blocking an effort by the excellent Maghnes Akliouche before Vicario saved from Balogun and Tottenham’s makeshift full-back then intercepted Ansu Fati’s pass after a dangerous run.

The visitors threatened for the first time after 20 minutes when Wilson Odobert clipped a ball in for stand-in captain Micky van de Ven, but he could only head over under pressure.

It was then Vicario’s turn to step up as he clawed away a dangerous cross by Akliouche before Balogun peeled off van de Ven, but the Spurs goalkeeper raced out to block bravely.

open image in gallery Archie Gray was recalled to play at left-back for Tottenham ( AFP via Getty Images )

Seconds later and Odobert slipped in Richarlison, who had a left-footed shot thwarted by Mohammed Salisu.

However, Tottenham were indebted to Vicario in the 36th-minute. Balogun again found space and was picked out by Mamadou Coulibaly but the Italian keeper brilliantly parried away Balogun’s curled shot from 12 yards.

It remained goalless at the break after Kevin Danso sent over a corner by Kudus – not long after he headed straight at Philipp Kohn, but he was subsequently penalised for a foul.

Akliouche put Joao Palhinha on his backside at the start of the second half only to scuff his effort straight at Vicario before Odobert cut inside and had a shot deflected over by Kehrer.

open image in gallery Thomas Frank introduced Brennan Johnson and Randal Kolo Muani but couldn't halt Monaco's momentum ( Getty Images )

Chances remained limited and after Pedro Porro hit a free-kick into the wall, Frank made his first substitutions with Xavi and Pape Sarr sent on after an hour.

Monaco remained on top and Vicario pushed wide a shot by substitute Aleksandr Golovin before he scrambled across his goal and looked mightily relived when Kehrer headed past the post from a Fati cross.

Frank’s next roll of the dice was to introduce Brennan Johnson and Randal Kolo Muani, but it failed to stem the tide.

Vicario’s next heroics occurred in the 75th minute when Caio Henrique’s cross found Jordan Teze and yet his close-range header was superbly blocked by Spurs’ busy goalkeeper.

open image in gallery Guglielmo Vicario's saves kept Spurs in the game ( AFP via Getty Images )

Former Liverpool attacker Takumi Minamino took centre stage for the closing exchanges, lifting a tough volleyed chance over before he fired another shot wide.

Minamino squandered another golden opportunity with seven minutes left when he blazed over from Balogun’s cut-back.

Spurs did finally fashion a chance late on but Johnson’s effort was blocked by Christian Mawissa and it finished goalless.