Grimsby Town vs Sheffield Wednesday LIVE: League Cup result, final score and reaction
Follow all the action from Blundell Park
Follow live coverage as Grimsby Town face Sheffield Wednesday in the EFL cup.
Liverpool are the reigning champions of the competition following an extra time victory over Chelsea at Wembley last term, Virgil van Dijk scoring the decisive goal to secure a record-extending tenth win of this domestic cup for the Reds.
While all 72 clubs from the football league enter from the first round, Premier League teams enter at the second or third round stage, the latter for clubs competing in Europe this season. Last year, Middlesbrough were the team from outside the top flight to go furthest in the competition, reaching the semi-finals.
Follow live updates from today’s game in the live blog below.
Match ends, Grimsby Town 1, Sheffield Wednesday 5.
Second Half ends, Grimsby Town 1, Sheffield Wednesday 5.
Goal! Grimsby Town 1, Sheffield Wednesday 5. Pol Valentín (Sheffield Wednesday) right footed shot from the right side of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Barry Bannan.
Attempt missed. Cameron McJannet (Grimsby Town) header from very close range misses to the right. Assisted by Matty Carson with a cross following a corner.
Corner, Grimsby Town. Conceded by Di'Shon Bernard.
Corner, Grimsby Town. Conceded by Josh Windass.
Corner, Grimsby Town. Conceded by Di'Shon Bernard.
Foul by Marvin Johnson (Sheffield Wednesday).
Goal! Grimsby Town 1, Sheffield Wednesday 4. Callum Paterson (Sheffield Wednesday) header from very close range to the high centre of the goal. Assisted by Olaf Kobacki with a cross following a corner.
Matty Carson (Grimsby Town) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
