Liveupdated1724793363

Grimsby Town vs Sheffield Wednesday LIVE: League Cup result, final score and reaction

Follow all the action from Blundell Park

Luke Baker
Tuesday 27 August 2024 12:45
Comments
(Getty Images)

Follow live coverage as Grimsby Town face Sheffield Wednesday in the EFL cup.

Liverpool are the reigning champions of the competition following an extra time victory over Chelsea at Wembley last term, Virgil van Dijk scoring the decisive goal to secure a record-extending tenth win of this domestic cup for the Reds.

While all 72 clubs from the football league enter from the first round, Premier League teams enter at the second or third round stage, the latter for clubs competing in Europe this season. Last year, Middlesbrough were the team from outside the top flight to go furthest in the competition, reaching the semi-finals.

Follow live updates from today’s game in the live blog below.

1724790930

Grimsby Town vs Sheffield Wednesday

Match ends, Grimsby Town 1, Sheffield Wednesday 5.

27 August 2024 21:35
1724790925

Grimsby Town vs Sheffield Wednesday

Second Half ends, Grimsby Town 1, Sheffield Wednesday 5.

27 August 2024 21:35
1724790808

Grimsby Town vs Sheffield Wednesday

Goal! Grimsby Town 1, Sheffield Wednesday 5. Pol Valentín (Sheffield Wednesday) right footed shot from the right side of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Barry Bannan.

27 August 2024 21:33
1724790753

Grimsby Town vs Sheffield Wednesday

Attempt missed. Cameron McJannet (Grimsby Town) header from very close range misses to the right. Assisted by Matty Carson with a cross following a corner.

27 August 2024 21:32
1724790723

Grimsby Town vs Sheffield Wednesday

Corner, Grimsby Town. Conceded by Di'Shon Bernard.

27 August 2024 21:32
1724790617

Grimsby Town vs Sheffield Wednesday

Corner, Grimsby Town. Conceded by Josh Windass.

27 August 2024 21:30
1724790578

Grimsby Town vs Sheffield Wednesday

Corner, Grimsby Town. Conceded by Di'Shon Bernard.

27 August 2024 21:29
1724790534

Grimsby Town vs Sheffield Wednesday

Foul by Marvin Johnson (Sheffield Wednesday).

27 August 2024 21:28
1724790093

Grimsby Town vs Sheffield Wednesday

Goal! Grimsby Town 1, Sheffield Wednesday 4. Callum Paterson (Sheffield Wednesday) header from very close range to the high centre of the goal. Assisted by Olaf Kobacki with a cross following a corner.

27 August 2024 21:21
1724790070

Grimsby Town vs Sheffield Wednesday

Matty Carson (Grimsby Town) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

27 August 2024 21:21

