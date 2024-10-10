Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now This election is still a dead heat, according to most polls. In a fight with such wafer-thin margins, we need reporters on the ground talking to the people Trump and Harris are courting. Your support allows us to keep sending journalists to the story.



Greece beat England 2-1 at Wembley on Thursday night, with the match-winner Vangelis Pavlidis dedicating the performance as well as the victory to former teammate George Baldock, who passed away earlier in the week.

Baldock, who qualified to represent Greece through a grandparent, won a dozen caps for the national team and had been in the squad earlier this year. But Greek football was rocked when the national association confirmed on Wednesday that he had been found dead at age 31 in a swimming pool at home, just days after featuring for his club Panathinaikos.

The defender played for Sheffield United for seven years in England, among other teams, before a summer switch to the Greek Super League.

After scoring the first goal of the night, Pavlidis held aloft his black armband, worn in memory of Baldock, while following the conclusion of the match the entire Greek side - several visibly emotional - held up a shirt with Baldock’s name on it.

Pavlidis, who also netted the late winner, spoke after full-time to explain the squad had wanted to put in a big performance for their former teammate and spoke of the importance of the occasion.

“It was a really special game for us because of George. We gave everything for him and his family,” Pavlidis told ITV.

“It’s a great win but most important is the emotions; we are people and its a special night because of him first of all.

“From yesterday when we knew, everybody had a really difficult moment. George was part of the team, a special guy and had a lot of time with everyone. We said we have to play for him and it doesn’t matter the score today, we just gave everything for him.”

Greece’s victory was the first time they had ever beaten their opponents on the night in a match, as well as the first time they had scored at Wembley. The win leaves them top of the Nations League group, three points clear of England.