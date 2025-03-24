Gianluigi Donnarumma protest backfires as Germany down Italy in Nations League

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Gianluigi Donnarumma was left to rue a costly gaffe in the Nations League quarter-finals as Germany advanced past Italy in a thriller.

Having secured a 2-1 first-leg victory in Milan, the visitors looked to be cruising through when they surged into a 3-0 advantage in Dortmund.

But the visitors roared back through a Moise Kean double to give them hope of progressing to the competition finals last June, but they could not find an equaliser on the night until the final moments.

Giacomo Raspadori’s stoppage-time penalty ensured a nervous finish for Germany but it was too little, too late for Italy.

Things might have been different if not for a bad moment from their goalkeeper, with Donnarumma seemingly at fault for the second goal.

With his side having conceded a corner, Donnarumma charged out towards the referee to protest a decision, leaving his goal agape.

Joshua Kimmich took the set piece fast to find Jamal Musiala all alone just yards from goal, with the Bayern Munich man turning into the empty net to double his side’s lead on the night.

While Kimmich’s quick-thinking was key, Germany also had a young ball boy to thank for his role in the goal. Fifteen-year-old Noel Urbaniack was the focus of post-match attention with interviews and a signed football from the Germans after his lightning quick ball delivery enabled the captain to send in the corner.

open image in gallery Jamal Musiala and Joshua Kimmich caught Gianluigi Donnarumma napping ( Getty Images )

"It is unbelievable. I have never been involved in something like that," said Urbaniack.

"We had brief eye contact. I saw he wanted the ball and I quickly threw it to him. It was my first time as a ball boy."

Germany will now host the Nations League finals in June, with the hosts taking on Portugal and Spain facing France in the two semi-finals.

Additional reporting by Reuters