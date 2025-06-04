Germany vs Portugal Betting Tips

Germany to win by two goals - 9/2 Bet365

Cristiano Ronaldo to score at any time - 41/20 BetMGM

The first of the Nations League semi-finals get underway on Wednesday when Germany host Portugal at the Allianz Arena.

Spain take on France in the other last-four match on Thursday, with the final and third-placed play-off matches taking place on Sunday.

The ground in Munich played host to an amazing match on Saturday as Paris Saint-Germain ran riot in the Champions League final, beating Inter Milan 5-0 and the German fans would love to see their side achieve the same scoreline this time out.

Portugal finished top of the Group 1 table with four wins and two draws from their six matches, while Germany topped Group 3 with an identical record.

This is the first time Julian Nagelsmann’s side have reached the semi-finals of the competition, while for Portugal, they are looking to lift the trophy for the second time after being crowned champions in the first year of the competition in 2019.

It is the German side who are favourites on football betting sites to win the competition at odds of 7/4, just ahead of Spain at 9/4, while Portugal are the outside bet at 5/1.

Germany vs Portugal betting tips: Germany to prove too strong

This is the first time the two sides have met in this competition, but they have plenty of history in other international competitions.

Their last competitive meeting came at the same venue, when they met in the group stages of Euro 2020, and it was Germany, who were victorious, running out 4-2 winners, despite Portugal opening the scoring.

Cristiano Ronaldo gave his side the lead after just 15 minutes, but own goals from Ruben Dias and Raphaël Guerreiro put Germany ahead before Kai Havertz and Robin Gusens gave them a 4-1 lead.

Diogo Jota pulled a goal back for Portugal, but they were outclassed by the Germans, as they secured their 11th win over their opponents.

Portugal have only won three of the 19 meetings between the two sides, while five have ended all square.

It’s hard to see anything but a win for Germany on Wednesday, after all, they have had the trickier of the routes to the final, beating the current European champions, Italy, in the semi-finals.

Following a 2-1 win away in Milan, the two sides played out a 3-3 thriller in Dortmund, with Joshua Kimmich, Jamal Musiala and Tim Kleindienst all on target to give them a 3-0 half-time lead.

Moise Kean scored twice for Italy before a penalty deep in added time was converted by Giacomo Raspadori, but it wasn’t enough, and Germany went through 5-4 on aggregate.

Portugal, on the other hand, lost the first leg of their semi-final, beaten 1-0 by Denmark in Copenhagen, but bounced back in style, winning the second leg 5-2 after extra time despite Ronaldo missing a sixth-minute penalty.

Betting sites have Germany at 93/100 for the win, with Portugal 10/3, and you can get 45/16 for a draw after 90 minutes.

Nagelsmann’s side are the leading scorers in the competition with 23 goals from their eight games, and they have conceded just eight, the same number as Portugal.

Germany vs Portugal prediction 1: Germany to win by two goals - 9/2 Bet365

Germany vs Portugal prediction: Who else but Ronaldo?

If Portugal are to get anything in Munich, then so much will depend on the performance of their talisman, Cristiano Ronaldo.

He has scored a world record 136 goals since making his Portugal debut back in 2003, and he is also the all-time leading appearance-maker in men's international football, having played 219 games, breaking the previous record of 196 set by Kuwait's Bader Al-Mutawa against Liechtenstein in March 2023.

He has also scored ten international hat-tricks, a record he shares with who else but Lionel Messi.

Betting apps are offering 6/1 on him scoring first or 41/20 on him scoring anytime. You can also get 70/1 on him adding to his number of hat-tricks.

With the 40-year-old believed to be looking for a new club in time to take part in the inaugural Fifa Club World Cup, he will be desperate to impress.

Germany vs Portugal prediction 2: Ronaldo to score at any time - 41/20 BetMGM

