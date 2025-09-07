Is Germany vs Northern Ireland on TV? Kick-off time, channel and how to watch World Cup qualifier

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The World Cup qualifiers continue today with Northern Ireland embarking on the second fixture of their six-game campaign to qualify for the tournament in 2026.

Michael O’Neill’s side travel to Cologne take on Germany in the second of their Group A matches having battled past 10-man Luxembourg to win 3-1.

Despite missing several key figures in a squad hampered by injuries, Northern Ireland will arrive in Germany full of confidence, with Jamie Reid, Shea Charles and Justin Devenny on the scoresheet in a bright start to their group.

But Germany suffered a shock 2-0 defeat to Slovakia, their first away loss in a World Cup qualifier and their third straight loss on the bounce, to leave the hosts on the back foot. Northern Ireland have lost all of their last nine meetings with the four-time champions but may have their best chance yet to record a statement result.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of the game:

When is Germany vs Northern Ireland?

Northern Ireland face Germany on Sunday 7 September, with kick-off at 7.45pm BST (8.45pm local time) at the RheinEnergieSTADION in Cologne.

How can I watch it?

Viewers in the UK and Northern Ireland can watch the game on the BBC, with coverage on BBC One NI, BBC Two. The match will also be streamed live on BBC iPlayer and the BBC Sport website.

Team news

O’Neill is missing several key players for this week’s qualifiers through injury, with forward Paul Smyth, defenders Daniel Ballard, Brodie Spencer, Ciaron Brown, midfielder Jordan Thompson, and goalkeepers Pierce Charles and Conor Hazard all out of action.

That has meant that as in previous Northern Ireland squads a host of young talents have been drafted in, with 31-year-old Stevenage striker Jamie Reid also making his return to the team after missing out on inclusion in the squad for March and June’s matches.

Julian Nagelsmann has his own lengthy injury list to contend with, with Jamal Musiala, Kai Havertz, Deniz Undav, Marc-Andre ter Stegen and Nico Schlotterbeck all out of action, and the German has a selection dilemma up front, with Newcastle’s new record signing Nick Woltemade unable to make an impact against Slovakia.