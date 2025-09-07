Is Germany vs Northern Ireland on TV? Kick-off time, channel and how to watch World Cup qualifier
Everything you need to know ahead of the Cologne clash
The World Cup qualifiers continue today with Northern Ireland embarking on the second fixture of their six-game campaign to qualify for the tournament in 2026.
Michael O’Neill’s side travel to Cologne take on Germany in the second of their Group A matches having battled past 10-man Luxembourg to win 3-1.
Despite missing several key figures in a squad hampered by injuries, Northern Ireland will arrive in Germany full of confidence, with Jamie Reid, Shea Charles and Justin Devenny on the scoresheet in a bright start to their group.
But Germany suffered a shock 2-0 defeat to Slovakia, their first away loss in a World Cup qualifier and their third straight loss on the bounce, to leave the hosts on the back foot. Northern Ireland have lost all of their last nine meetings with the four-time champions but may have their best chance yet to record a statement result.
Here’s everything you need to know ahead of the game:
When is Germany vs Northern Ireland?
Northern Ireland face Germany on Sunday 7 September, with kick-off at 7.45pm BST (8.45pm local time) at the RheinEnergieSTADION in Cologne.
How can I watch it?
Viewers in the UK and Northern Ireland can watch the game on the BBC, with coverage on BBC One NI, BBC Two. The match will also be streamed live on BBC iPlayer and the BBC Sport website.
Team news
O’Neill is missing several key players for this week’s qualifiers through injury, with forward Paul Smyth, defenders Daniel Ballard, Brodie Spencer, Ciaron Brown, midfielder Jordan Thompson, and goalkeepers Pierce Charles and Conor Hazard all out of action.
That has meant that as in previous Northern Ireland squads a host of young talents have been drafted in, with 31-year-old Stevenage striker Jamie Reid also making his return to the team after missing out on inclusion in the squad for March and June’s matches.
Julian Nagelsmann has his own lengthy injury list to contend with, with Jamal Musiala, Kai Havertz, Deniz Undav, Marc-Andre ter Stegen and Nico Schlotterbeck all out of action, and the German has a selection dilemma up front, with Newcastle’s new record signing Nick Woltemade unable to make an impact against Slovakia.
