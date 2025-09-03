Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Sign up to our newsletters
Independent
BulletinTrump latest
More
Best
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Next article

FA will not appeal against decision to clear Lucas Paqueta of spot-fixing

The West Ham midfielder was cleared of deliberately attempting to receive a card in four Premier League games

Jamie Gardner
Wednesday 03 September 2025 10:00 EDT
Comments
The FA has decided not to appeal after an independent commission cleared Lucas Paqueta of spot-fixing charges (Mike Egerton/PA)
The FA has decided not to appeal after an independent commission cleared Lucas Paqueta of spot-fixing charges (Mike Egerton/PA)

The Football Association has said it will not appeal against the decision by an independent commission to clear West Ham midfielder Lucas Paqueta of four spot-fixing charges.

The written reasons for the commission’s decisions in the case were published on Wednesday afternoon.

Sanctions in relation to two charges which were found proven – relating to an alleged failure to co-operate with the FA investigation – will be decided by the commission at the earliest opportunity, the FA said.

“The FA is committed to ensuring that the integrity of football is maintained, and full and thorough investigations will always be conducted into serious allegations of rule breaches,” the governing body said in a statement.

It had been alleged Paqueta deliberately attempted to receive a card in four Premier League games between November 2022 and August 2023, but the charges were found not proven.

Join our commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in