Sky Sports have been forced to change their plans for coverage on the final day of the Premier League after Nottingham Forest took the extraordinary step of banning Gary Neville from the City Ground.

Neville, Sky’s lead co-commentator, had been due to provide commentary on the crucial clash between the hosts and Chelsea with both sides looking to book their place in next season’s Champions League.

But the broadcaster were subsequently informed that the former Manchester United and England full-back had been denied accreditation for the fixture and would therefore not be welcome to attend.

It is understood that Sky have decided to revise their plans and will now present the game from their studios in west London, though Neville will not be part of their coverage.

The 50-year-old has decided to no longer work on the game, a decision supported by his employers. There will still be a commentary team at the ground.

Neville confirmed his decision in a statement: "I was informed yesterday by Sky Sports that Nottingham Forest would not give me an accreditation or access to the stadium as a co-commentator. I’ve had no choice but to withdraw from the coverage.

"I’ve dished out my fair share of criticism and praise in the last 14 years of doing this job and have never come close to this unprecedented action.

"Personally, I think it’s disappointing that a great club like Nottingham Forest have been reduced to making such a decision. Whilst they have every right to choose who they let into their own stadium, it’s symptomatic of things that have happened over the last 12 months with the club. I wish the coaching staff, players and fans of the club all the best in their quest to achieve Champions League football."

Neville had been critical of Forest and Evangelos Marinakis recently after the club’s owner stormed the pitch to confront manager Nuno Espirito Santo after a 2-2 draw with Leicester.

Forest subsequently suggested that Marinakis had been seeking clarity over the situation that saw Taiwo Awoniyi end up in hospital following a collision with a post.

“Scandalous from that Forest owner,” Neville posted on X, formerly Twitter. “Nuno should go and negotiate his exit tonight with him! The Forest fans, players and manager do not deserve that.”

Last year, Sky apologised to Forest over language used by Neville following their match at Everton. Neville had likened their actions to that of a “mafia gang” after a social media statement questioning the appointment of Stuart Attwell as the video assistant referee.

Forest sit seventh in the Premier League table entering the final day needing to beat Chelsea to have a chance of securing a top-five finish.