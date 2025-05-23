Enzo Maresca not feeling the pressure as Chelsea stare down decisive three days

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Enzo Maresca said he was not feeling any extra pressure ahead of a decisive three days during which his players will fight to seal their place in the Premier League's top-five, before facing Real Betis in the UEFA Conference League final.

Five clubs will battle over three available Champions League slots on the last day of the English top-flight season, with fifth-placed Chelsea visiting seventh-placed Nottingham Forest, who are just a point below them.

Chelsea will then fly to Poland for Wednesday's Conference League final.

"I felt pressure since I joined the club, because this is a club where you need to win games," Maresca said.

Chelsea still have a chance to finish in the top three, with third-placed Manchester City just two points above them. But a loss or draw could force them out of the league's top five.

"It probably also shows how difficult is the Premier League, so many teams involved. The ones that have been consistent are Liverpool, this is the reason why they won... the rest had up-and-down moments during the season," Maresca said.

"We're quite lucky in this aspect, because if we win we do our job. We don't need to pay attention to the other results."

Maresca's team could be boosted by the return of forwards Christopher Nkunku and Marc Guiu from long injury spells, with both available for selection.

Maresca also quashed rumours about the potential departure of Enzo Fernandez, replying "yes" when asked if the Argentine midfielder would stay at Chelsea next season.

Enzo Fernandez is not for sale, says Enzo Maresca ( PA Wire )

"He is one of our captains... this season has been very good and he can be even better next season, starting from the first day," Maresca added.

But Maresca said he would have to make changes ahead of Wednesday's Conference League final, as there was not enough time to recover after Sunday's match.

The manager was concerned that not enough attention was being paid to player welfare, highlighting a packed calendar that could continue until July with Chelsea playing in the Club World Cup starting next month.

"If (some players) are going to be tired, they're not going to play... I don't think there is (much) attention about player welfare. Otherwise it's not normal, the amount of games that they play," he said.

