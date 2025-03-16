Fulham vs Tottenham Hotspur LIVE: Premier League team news, line-ups and more
Follow all the action from Craven Cottage
Follow live coverage as Fulham face Tottenham Hotspur today in the Premier League. Another top-flight season will be covered in full right here with The Independent, as reigning champions Manchester City look to make it an unprecedented five titles in a row come the end of 2024/25.
The likes of Arsenal and Liverpool will be chasing Pep Guardiola's side, but just as fascinating will be the race for Champions League places, with more teams than ever before having designs on top-four finishes. Chelsea remain big-spending, Manchester United's latest rebuild continues and both Tottenham and Newcastle will expect improvements this year - yet it was Aston Villa who snared fourth last term.
Meanwhile, it's Southampton, Leicester City and Ipswich Town who made it back to the elite after promotion last year and each will have hope they can make it more than a one-year stay. Follow the latest live action from the Premier League below:
Meanwhile, Ange Postecoglou has made seven changes from the side which beat AZ Alkmaar in the Europa League on Thursday. Ben Davies replaces Micky van de Ven in central defence, while Destiny Udogie starts at left-back, with Djed Spence shifting to right-back in place of Pedro Porro. Pape Sarr, Lucas Bergvall, James Maddison, Wilson Odobert and Son Heung-Min are all named on the bench after starting in midweek, with Archie Gray, Rodrigo Bentancur, Yves Bissouma, Brennan Johnson and Mathys Tel all given the nod at Craven Cottage.
Fulham make one change to the side that lost 2-1 at Brighton last weekend. Willian makes his first start since returning to the club in February with defender Issa Diop dropping out from the matchday squad. Marco Silva takes charge of his 200th Premier League match today, becoming the second Portuguese coach to reach this milestone after Jose Mourinho. Silva has the highest win rate of any Fulham manager in the competition (37.5% - W39 D24 L41).
TOTTENHAM SUBS: Son Heung-Min, James Maddison, Lucas Bergvall, Pedro Porro, Wilson Odobert, Pape Sarr, Antonin Kinsky, Micky van de Ven, Dane Scarlett.
TOTTENHAM (4-3-3): Guglielmo Vicario; Destiny Udogie, Ben Davies, Cristian Romero, Djed Spence; Yves Bissouma, Archie Gray, Rodrigo Bentancur; Mathys Tel, Dominic Solanke, Brennan Johnson.
FULHAM SUBS: Harrison Reed, Rodrigo Muniz, Tom Cairney, Adama Traore, Jorge Cuenca, Steven Benda, Josh King, Ryan Sessegnon, Martial Godo.
FULHAM (4-2-3-1): Bernd Leno; Antonee Robinson, Calvin Bassey, Joachim Andersen, Timothy Castagne; Sander Berge, Andreas Pereira; Willian, Emile Smith Rowe, Alex Iwobi; Raul Jimenez.
Meanwhile, visitors Tottenham make the short trip to west London in a bullish mood having defeated Dutch outfit AZ Alkmaar to reach the quarter-final of the UEFA Europa League. Domestically, Spurs have endured a torrid campaign with Ange Postecoglou’s side currently in 13th place with 34 points, eight points worse off than today’s opponents. With not much to play for in the league, the north Londoners season now firmly revolves around Europe, with German giants Eintracht Frankfurt up next in the last eight of the competition.
Hosts Fulham come into today’s London derby still dreaming of qualification for European football. Marco Silva’s outfit currently sit tenth in a tightly congested Premier League table, and will be aiming to put a string of wins together before the end of the season as they look to qualify for Europe for the first time since 2011. With ten games remaining of this campaign, the Cottagers will hope to bounce back following last weekend’s injury-time defeat to Brighton on the road. The west Londoners have won their last two meetings against Tottenham at the Cottage, and are seeking three consecutive home victories over Spurs for the first time since 2006.
Hello and welcome to live coverage of this Premier League clash between Fulham and Tottenham Hotspur at Craven Cottage.
