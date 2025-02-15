Fulham vs Nottingham Forest LIVE: Premier League team news, line-ups and more
Follow all the action from Craven Cottage
Follow live coverage as Fulham face Nottingham Forest today in the Premier League. Another top-flight season will be covered in full right here with The Independent, as reigning champions Manchester City look to make it an unprecedented five titles in a row come the end of 2024/25.
The likes of Arsenal and Liverpool will be chasing Pep Guardiola's side, but just as fascinating will be the race for Champions League places, with more teams than ever before having designs on top-four finishes. Chelsea remain big-spending, Manchester United's latest rebuild continues and both Tottenham and Newcastle will expect improvements this year - yet it was Aston Villa who snared fourth last term.
Meanwhile, it's Southampton, Leicester City and Ipswich Town who made it back to the elite after promotion last year and each will have hope they can make it more than a one-year stay. Follow the latest live action from the Premier League below:
NOTTINGHAM FOREST SUBS: Ibrahim Sangare, Wayne Hennessey, Callum Hudson-Odoi, Nicolas Dominguez, Alex Moreno, Jota Silva, Ryan Yates, Ramon Sosa, Willy-Arnaud Boly.
NOTTINGHAM FOREST (3-5-2): Matz Sels; Murillo, Nikola Milenkovic, Morato; Neco Williams, Elliot Anderson, Danilo, Morgan Gibbs-White, Ola Aina; Anthony Elanga, Chris Wood.
FULHAM SUBS: Harrison Reed, Rodrigo Muniz, Tom Cairney, Andreas Pereira, Willian, Steven Benda, Josh King, Ryan Sessegnon, Issa Diop.
FULHAM (4-2-3-1): Bernd Leno; Antonee Robinson, Calvin Bassey, Joachim Andersen, Timothy Castagne; Sander Berge, Sasa Lukic; Alex Iwobi, Emile Smith Rowe, Adama Traore; Raul Jimenez.
Meanwhile, after just avoiding a massive FA Cup shock on Tuesday, Nottingham Forest turn their attention back to their Champions League chase. Nuno Espirito Santo's side overcame third-tier Exeter City on penalties after a nervy 2-2 draw in the fourth round of the cup and the Garibaldis will be hoping to continue their impressive league form following the 7-0 demolition of Brighton at the City Ground a fortnight ago. Forest have not featured in UEFA competition since 1996, but with eight European spots up for grabs, they're on course to end that exile, potentially getting into the Champions League against all the odds.
Hosts Fulham come into today’s game against Nottingham Forest aiming to complete a league double against the high-flying Reds after winning the reverse fixture 1-0 at the City Ground in September last year. Marco Silva’s side currently sit tenth in the Premier League table and are still harbouring realistic aspirations of securing European football for next season. The Cottagers recent away win against Newcastle further strengthened their belief, however the west Londoners will need to improve their home form if they wish to remain in the European mix, following frustrating draws with relegation-threatened Southampton and Ipswich Town this season.
Hello and welcome to live coverage of this Premier League clash between Fulham and Nottingham Forest at Craven Cottage.
