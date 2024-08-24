Fulham deservedly take all three points at Craven Cottage as it finished 2-1 to the hosts. Leicester struggled throughout the match with the gulf in quality evident throughout the match, with the scoreline not doing justice for the state of play. Fulham dominated the first half, pressing impressively and creating chances. They were rewarded in the 18th minute for their efforts when Smith-Rowe cooly wrapped his effort past the Leicester keeper after Traore played the ball from the middle of the pitch to the left-hand side for the midfielder to rush down on goal and make it 1-0. Fulham piled on the pressure after this but with no award, Muniz coming closest as his header hit the side netting in the 20th minute. Leicester went in level at the break undeservedly as Faes rose above everyone at a corner in the 38th minute to make it 1-1. The referee did have to consult VAR to award the goal as Vardy was originally deemed to be offside and interfering with play, but this was then over ruled for it to be level at the break. Fulham came out in the second half with a point to prove and a desire to win three points. They dominated once again. Their winning goal came from Iwobi in the 70th minute. He ran onto a pass from Robinson over the top of the Leicester defence and fired his shot through the keeper. The hosts controlled the game like they did throughout, evidenced in their 55 percent share of possession. Fans of Leicester will hope the side develop into a more attacking threat with more time under new boss Cooper similar to that of Silva as the Foxes only mustered an xG of 0.53 from 10 shots, four of which were on target. Compared to the 1.72 xG of Fulham from their 18 attempts with a third of them on target (6). Fulham will be pleased to have got their first points of the season while Leicester will go once again to find the right formula to earn their first win of the season.