Follow live coverage as Fulham face Leicester City today in the Premier League. Another top-flight season will be covered in full right here with The Independent, as reigning champions Manchester City look to make it an unprecedented five titles in a row come the end of 2024/25.
The likes of Arsenal and Liverpool will be chasing Pep Guardiola's side, but just as fascinating will be the race for Champions League places, with more teams than ever before having designs on top-four finishes. Chelsea remain big-spending, Manchester United's latest rebuild continues and both Tottenham and Newcastle will expect improvements this year - yet it was Aston Villa who snared fourth last term.
Meanwhile, it's Southampton, Leicester City and Ipswich Town who made it back to the elite after promotion last year and each will have hope they can make it more than a one-year stay. Follow the latest live action from the Premier League below:
Fulham deservedly take all three points at Craven Cottage as it finished 2-1 to the hosts. Leicester struggled throughout the match with the gulf in quality evident throughout the match, with the scoreline not doing justice for the state of play. Fulham dominated the first half, pressing impressively and creating chances. They were rewarded in the 18th minute for their efforts when Smith-Rowe cooly wrapped his effort past the Leicester keeper after Traore played the ball from the middle of the pitch to the left-hand side for the midfielder to rush down on goal and make it 1-0. Fulham piled on the pressure after this but with no award, Muniz coming closest as his header hit the side netting in the 20th minute. Leicester went in level at the break undeservedly as Faes rose above everyone at a corner in the 38th minute to make it 1-1. The referee did have to consult VAR to award the goal as Vardy was originally deemed to be offside and interfering with play, but this was then over ruled for it to be level at the break. Fulham came out in the second half with a point to prove and a desire to win three points. They dominated once again. Their winning goal came from Iwobi in the 70th minute. He ran onto a pass from Robinson over the top of the Leicester defence and fired his shot through the keeper. The hosts controlled the game like they did throughout, evidenced in their 55 percent share of possession. Fans of Leicester will hope the side develop into a more attacking threat with more time under new boss Cooper similar to that of Silva as the Foxes only mustered an xG of 0.53 from 10 shots, four of which were on target. Compared to the 1.72 xG of Fulham from their 18 attempts with a third of them on target (6). Fulham will be pleased to have got their first points of the season while Leicester will go once again to find the right formula to earn their first win of the season.
FULL-TIME: FULHAM 2-1 LEICESTER CITY
Final chance for Leicester. The cross was floated into the box from a free kick, Leno makes a meal of his punch and the ball falls to Ndidi but the midfielder’s shot was tame and Leno clutches tightly to waste some time.
Yellow Card Jannik Vestergaard
Fulham using their brins to waste time as Cairney hits the floor after a soft foul by McAteer. Bringing the end of the game closer and closer as he remains on the deck.
Wilson hits the deck in the penalty area looking for a penalty. Chasing the referee down to quiz him on his decision not to award the spot kick. But the Welsh winger made the most of the challenge by Skipp. Both players were jostling for the ball, but Wilson hit the floor. Nothing there.
Fulham are inviting the pressure onto themselves as they look to hang on to the victory. This could be costly with only one goal separating the sides.
Substitution Andreas Hugo Hoelgebaum Pereira Harrison James Reed
Substitution Victor Bernth Flesner Kristiansen Kasey McAteer
Silva earns a yellow card for his reaction to Leicester being awarded a corner believing Ayew to have fouled Bassey before it rolled out. The fiery manager will need to keep calm until the end of the game now or face being sent to the stands.
