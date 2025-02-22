Fulham vs Crystal Palace LIVE: Premier League team news, line-ups and more
Follow all the action from Craven Cottage
Follow live coverage as Fulham face Crystal Palace today in the Premier League. Another top-flight season will be covered in full right here with The Independent, as reigning champions Manchester City look to make it an unprecedented five titles in a row come the end of 2024/25.
The likes of Arsenal and Liverpool will be chasing Pep Guardiola's side, but just as fascinating will be the race for Champions League places, with more teams than ever before having designs on top-four finishes. Chelsea remain big-spending, Manchester United's latest rebuild continues and both Tottenham and Newcastle will expect improvements this year - yet it was Aston Villa who snared fourth last term.
Meanwhile, it's Southampton, Leicester City and Ipswich Town who made it back to the elite after promotion last year and each will have hope they can make it more than a one-year stay. Follow the latest live action from the Premier League below:
Fulham vs Crystal Palace
CRYSTAL PALACE (3-4-2-1): Dean Henderson; Marc Guehi, Maxence Lacroix, Chris Richards; Tyrick Mitchell, Jefferson Lerma, Will Hughes, Daniel Munoz; Eberechi Eze, Ismaïla Sarr; Jean-Philippe Mateta
Fulham vs Crystal Palace
SUBS: Harrison Reed, Rodrigo Muniz, Tom Cairney, Jorge Cuenca, Andreas Pereira, Willian, Steven Benda, Ryan Sessegnon, Issa Diop.
Fulham vs Crystal Palace
FULHAM (4-2-3-1): Bernd Leno; Antonee Robinson, Calvin Bassey, Joachim Andersen, Timothy Castagne; Sander Berge, Sasa Lukic; Alex Iwobi, Emile Smith Rowe, Adama Traore; Raul Jimenez
Fulham vs Crystal Palace
Fulham are enjoying a fine sesason, coming into this match in eighth spot. The Cottagers have won three of their last four, including a 2-1 defeat of Nottingham Forest last time out. They are chasing European football, hopign to qualify for the first time since 2011/12. For their opponents Crystal Palace, they have had a rather inconsistent campaign thus far. They sit in 14th spot ahead of play. Two of their last three games have ended in defeat, including last weekend's 2-1 home loss to Everton. They will still want to grab a few more points to avoid any potential fears of relegation.
Fulham vs Crystal Palace
Hello to one and all, and welcome to this live text commentary for the Premier League game between Fulham and Crystal Palace. We have another London derby on our hands, which should be exciting. We are about 35 minutes away from kick-off from Craven Cottage, but there is plenty to discuss before a ball is kicked. So, stick around for some pre-game information.
Fulham vs Crystal Palace
Follow all the goals and latest action from the Premier League here with The Independent. Team news and line-ups coming up shortly…
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments