The Independent's journalism is supported by our readers. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission.
Fulham vs Arsenal live: Gunners look to extend lead at top of Premier League
Arsenal could extend their lead at the top of the Premier League table to four points as they travel to Fulham
Arsenal have a chance to open the gap at the top of the Premier League table as the title hopefuls travel across the capital to face Fulham.
The Gunners return from the international break as leaders of the pack and will look to put extra pressure on Liverpool, who amid their losing streak face a crunch test against Ruben Amorim’s struggling Manchester United tomorrow.
Mikel Arteta’s side are desperate to end their two-decade-plus drought without a league title and will see today’s trip to Craven Cottage as the perfect time to make a statement, though they’ll have to do it without injured captain Martin Odegaard.
It will be Fulham’s job to thwart Arsenal, although their optimism may be stunted by an underwhelming start to the season, which sees them sit in 14th on just eight points.
Follow all the action from Craven Cottage in our live blog below:
Odds for the clash
Fulham 6/1
Draw 7/2
Arsenal 11/2
The Independent vets betting sites for useability, security and responsible gambling tools. You can claim free bets here to use across a range of sports. Please read the terms.
Predicted line-ups
Fulham XI: Leno; Diop, Bassey, Andersen; Castagne, Berge, Cairney, Sessegnon; Wilson, King, Iwobi.
Arsenal XI: Raya; Timber, Saliba, Gabriel, Calafiori; Eze, Zubimendi, Rice; Saka, Gyokeres, Martinelli.
Arsenal team news
Arsenal will be without their captain in Martin Odegaard, who after being substituted in the first half of three consecutive starts faces “weeks” on the sidelines.
Ben White and Martin Zubimendi missed training on Thursday but Arteta put this down to load management, while Piero Hincapie could also be back in contention.
Fulham team news
Fulham have been dealt a couple of major injury blows on the last couple of weeks.
Sasa Lukic endured a groin injury 14 minutes into the clash with Bournemouth two weeks ago, and it’s been claimed that he’ll be out for four to six weeks.
Meanwhile, Samuel Chukwueze was withdrawn at half-time of Nigeria’s 4-0 win over Benin with a reported injury, meaning he will likely join Antonee Robinson and Rodrigo Muniz on the sidelines.
Raul Jimenez and Kenny Tete are both doubts.
Is Fulham vs Arsenal on TV?
Fulham’s clash with Arsenal in the Premier League kicks off at 5:30pm BST on Saturday 18 October at Craven Cottage in London.
How can I watch it?
Viewers in the UK can watch the match on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Premier League, with coverage starting at 5pm BST. Subscribers can also stream the match online via NOWTV.
If you’re not a Sky customer, you can grab a NOWTV Day Pass here to watch without a subscription.
Fulham vs Arsenal LIVE
Good afternoon and welcome to The Independent’s live coverage of Arsenal’s trip to Fulham in the Premier League.
The Gunners head to Craven Cottage top of the pile and could extend their lead over Liverpool to four points, putting extra pressure on Arne Slot’s side ahead of tomorrow’s clash with Manchester United.
It will be Fulham’s job to thwart Arsenal, although their optimism may be stunted by an underwhelming start to the season, which sees them sit in 14th on just eight points.
Stay tuned for all the build-up, team news and minute-by-minute updates from the clash.
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments