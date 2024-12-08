✕ Close Arsenal: Arteta admits fitness worries for Saka and Rice

Arsenal aim to cut Liverpool’s lead at the top of the Premier League in the early kick-off against Fulham at Craven Cottage.

Mikel Arteta’s side can close the gap to four points after the Reds’ Merseyside derby was postponed due to the threat of adverse weather from Storm Darragh.

The Gunners cut the gap to Arne Slot’s side in the title race with victory over Arsenal midweek, but Marco Silva’s side pose a threat and enter the game flying after Alex Iwobi inspired the Londoners to victory over Brighton.

Silva will be determined to stop Arsenal’s formidable set-piece routine, which has developed into one of the biggest strengths of Arteta’s side, leading many to debate how to stop their co-ordinated plan at corners and free-kicks.

Follow all of the latest updates from the clash at Craven Cottage in our live blog below: