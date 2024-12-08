Fulham v Arsenal LIVE: Team news and line-ups with Gunners aiming to cut Liverpool’s Premier League lead
Follow all the action from Craven Cottage with the in-form Whites aiming to upset title-chasing Arsenal in the early kick-off
Arsenal aim to cut Liverpool’s lead at the top of the Premier League in the early kick-off against Fulham at Craven Cottage.
Mikel Arteta’s side can close the gap to four points after the Reds’ Merseyside derby was postponed due to the threat of adverse weather from Storm Darragh.
The Gunners cut the gap to Arne Slot’s side in the title race with victory over Arsenal midweek, but Marco Silva’s side pose a threat and enter the game flying after Alex Iwobi inspired the Londoners to victory over Brighton.
Silva will be determined to stop Arsenal’s formidable set-piece routine, which has developed into one of the biggest strengths of Arteta’s side, leading many to debate how to stop their co-ordinated plan at corners and free-kicks.
Follow all of the latest updates from the clash at Craven Cottage in our live blog below:
When is the match?
Arsenal head to Fulham for a 2pm GMT kick-off at Craven Cottage on Sunday 8 December.
Fulham vs Arsenal
Arsenal face fellow London opposition this weekend as they look to keep up the pressure on Liverpool at the top of the Premier League table, but after beating Manchester United in midweek from another couple of set-piece goals, Mikel Arteta will have high hopes of embarking on another winning run.
The Gunners trail the league leaders by a hefty seven points just 14 matches in, and are actually third in the table heading into the weekend, with Chelsea above them on goal difference.
With Manchester City also only two points further back there’s little margin for error in either direction and they face a tricky trip to Fulham now, with the Cottagers in-form and up to sixth after beating Brighton last time out.
Marco Silva’s side have jumped to the head of the queue of the challenging pack outside potential Champions League spots - but consistency is everything for them as only three points separates them all the way back to 13th-placed Manchester United.
Fulham v Arsenal
Welcome to the Independent’s live coverage of Fulham v Arsenal in the Premier League.
It promises to be a fascinating clash at Craven Cottage, where our chief football writer Miguel Delaney will be on hand to provide the latest updates and analysis in this gripping title race.
Plus we’ll have minute-by-minute updates from kick-off and the team news from Tottenham Hotspur Stadium where Spurs host Chelsea in another London derby.
