The Football Supporters’ Association (FSA) has criticised the behaviour of Greek police after claims that they used tear gas and riot shields to control crowds before England’s Nations League game in Athens.

The FSA has asked fans to share their experiences of the situation outside of the Athens Olympic Stadium as away fans lined up to enter the venue. Around 3,500 fans travelled to the Greek capital, with some complaining of heavy-handed treatment outside of the ground.

And after the match, Free Lions, the FSA’s fans’ embassy team, posted on X to “ask England supporters to send in their witness accounts to ourselves regarding the situation outside of the Athens Olympic Stadium”.

“Despite being told how things would operate in advance, to see the exact opposite occur in some cases, and to see the treatment of our fans by local police using shields and tear gas to do something as simple as rearrange a queue, is so incredibly frustrating,” said the post.

“On a night where we had a great result on the pitch, there is still clearly so much needed to do off it to ensure our supporters aren’t put in unjustifiably dangerous situations.”

The post added that Uefa have already been informed of the situation, while the FSA themselves will “say more over the next 24 hours”.

The FA also made a statement on the events in Athens, adding: “We are aware that some of our fans had a difficult experience outside the ground and are obtaining more information on exactly what happened.”

England went on to win the game 3-0 courtesy of goals from Ollie Watkins, Jude Bellingham and Curtis Jones, and the Three Lions have returned to the top of their Nations League group.

They face the Republic of Ireland in their next match, with that game kicking off at Wembley at 5pm on Sunday, 17 November.