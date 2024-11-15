Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

The Football Association and Football Supporters’ Association are investigating after England fans faced heavy-handed policing and tear gas before the Nations League match in Greece.

Lee Carsley’s side were backed by 3,500 travelling supporters in Thursday’s key Group B2 encounter at the sold-out Olympic Stadium in Athens.

England secured a 3-0 victory against Greece on an evening that started with some fans dealing with overzealous policing on their way into the ground.

An FA spokesperson told the PA news agency: “We are aware that some of our fans had a difficult experience outside the ground and are obtaining more information on exactly what happened”.

The FSA’s Free Lions Fans’ Embassy posted on X: “Unfortunately, once again, we are having to ask England supporters to send in their witness accounts to ourselves regarding the situation outside of the Athens Olympic Stadium.

“Despite being told how things would operate in advance, to see the exact opposite occur in some cases, and to see the treatment of our fans by local police using shields and tear gas to do something as simple as rearrange a queue, is so incredibly frustrating.

“We’ll say more over the next 24 hours, but in the meantime, if fans can email info@thefsa.org.uk with your experiences, we will work with the FA and we will raise with Fans Europe and in turn UEFA, who have already been made aware.

“On a night where we had a great result on the pitch, there is still clearly so much needed to do off it to ensure our supporters aren’t put in unjustifiably dangerous situations.”

England fans complained of being “pushed” and receiving “heavy handed” treatment from Greek police outside the Olympic Stadium.

Jack Loftus, from Telford, told PA: “It’s been mental. They went to adjust the queue at the front to make it narrower and longer and just did it with force. They were pushing the crowd amongst the fence.

“They ultimately treat us like animals, then they’ll act the victim if there’s retaliation. Sick of the foreign police.”

Jamie Murray from Bury complained of “heavy handed” treatment.

“England fans were just queuing to get in. 3,500 through one gate, it hadn’t really been thought out,” Mr Murray told PA.

“FA officials were just standing watching too.”

PA