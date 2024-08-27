Fleetwood Town vs Rotherham United LIVE: League Cup result, final score and reaction
Follow all the action from Highbury Stadium
Follow live coverage as Fleetwood Town face Rotherham United in the EFL cup.
Liverpool are the reigning champions of the competition following an extra time victory over Chelsea at Wembley last term, Virgil van Dijk scoring the decisive goal to secure a record-extending tenth win of this domestic cup for the Reds.
While all 72 clubs from the football league enter from the first round, Premier League teams enter at the second or third round stage, the latter for clubs competing in Europe this season. Last year, Middlesbrough were the team from outside the top flight to go furthest in the competition, reaching the semi-finals.
Follow live updates from today’s game in the live blog below.
Fleetwood Town vs Rotherham United
Match ends, Fleetwood Town 2, Rotherham United 1.
Fleetwood Town vs Rotherham United
Second Half ends, Fleetwood Town 2, Rotherham United 1.
Fleetwood Town vs Rotherham United
Foul by Esapa Osong (Rotherham United).
Fleetwood Town vs Rotherham United
Attempt missed. Shaun McWilliams (Rotherham United) right footed shot from the right side of the six yard box is too high. Assisted by Jonson Clarke-Harris with a headed pass.
Fleetwood Town vs Rotherham United
Foul by Esapa Osong (Rotherham United).
Fleetwood Town vs Rotherham United
Corner, Fleetwood Town. Conceded by Cameron Humphreys.
Fleetwood Town vs Rotherham United
Substitution, Fleetwood Town. Ademipo Odubeko replaces Tom Lonergan.
Fleetwood Town vs Rotherham United
Jonson Clarke-Harris (Rotherham United) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Fleetwood Town vs Rotherham United
Foul by Jonson Clarke-Harris (Rotherham United).
Fleetwood Town vs Rotherham United
Substitution, Rotherham United. Esapa Osong replaces Mallik Wilks.
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments