1724796608

Fleetwood Town vs Rotherham United LIVE: League Cup result, final score and reaction

Follow all the action from Highbury Stadium

Luke Baker
Tuesday 27 August 2024 12:45
Comments
(Getty Images)

Follow live coverage as Fleetwood Town face Rotherham United in the EFL cup.

Liverpool are the reigning champions of the competition following an extra time victory over Chelsea at Wembley last term, Virgil van Dijk scoring the decisive goal to secure a record-extending tenth win of this domestic cup for the Reds.

While all 72 clubs from the football league enter from the first round, Premier League teams enter at the second or third round stage, the latter for clubs competing in Europe this season. Last year, Middlesbrough were the team from outside the top flight to go furthest in the competition, reaching the semi-finals.

Follow live updates from today’s game in the live blog below.

1724791064

Fleetwood Town vs Rotherham United

Match ends, Fleetwood Town 2, Rotherham United 1.

27 August 2024 21:37
1724791059

Fleetwood Town vs Rotherham United

Second Half ends, Fleetwood Town 2, Rotherham United 1.

27 August 2024 21:37
1724791013

Fleetwood Town vs Rotherham United

Foul by Esapa Osong (Rotherham United).

27 August 2024 21:36
1724790958

Fleetwood Town vs Rotherham United

Attempt missed. Shaun McWilliams (Rotherham United) right footed shot from the right side of the six yard box is too high. Assisted by Jonson Clarke-Harris with a headed pass.

27 August 2024 21:35
1724790878

Fleetwood Town vs Rotherham United

Foul by Esapa Osong (Rotherham United).

27 August 2024 21:34
1724790814

Fleetwood Town vs Rotherham United

Corner, Fleetwood Town. Conceded by Cameron Humphreys.

27 August 2024 21:33
1724790716

Fleetwood Town vs Rotherham United

Substitution, Fleetwood Town. Ademipo Odubeko replaces Tom Lonergan.

27 August 2024 21:31
1724790682

Fleetwood Town vs Rotherham United

Jonson Clarke-Harris (Rotherham United) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

27 August 2024 21:31
1724790667

Fleetwood Town vs Rotherham United

Foul by Jonson Clarke-Harris (Rotherham United).

27 August 2024 21:31
1724790640

Fleetwood Town vs Rotherham United

Substitution, Rotherham United. Esapa Osong replaces Mallik Wilks.

27 August 2024 21:30

