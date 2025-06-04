Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

The Independent's journalism is supported by our readers. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission. 

Finland accidentally call up 51-year-old retiree for international duty

Finland mistakenly awarded the player their first call up in 29 years

Sports Staff
Wednesday 04 June 2025 13:51 EDT
Comments
Finland women's national team manager has apologised for mistakenly calling up a long-retired 51-year-old for this week's game against Serbia.

When submitting the lineup, manager Outi Saarinen mistakenly entered former player Stina Ruuskanen instead of 23-year-old Djurgarden defender Nanne Ruuskanen.

The error was not discovered until past deadline.

Ruuskanen, who received her call-up 29 years after playing two senior internationals for Finland, took the mix-up in good humour.

"I'm definitely ready if the call comes! Just yesterday I was playing in a hobby league match... so my game feel is good," she told the Finnish newspaper Ilta-Sanomat.

The younger Ruuskanen, who is no relation, was unable to take part in the Nations League match, a 1-1 draw in Helsinki on Tuesday.

"Nanne was, of course, disappointed but took the news very well considering the circumstances," Saarinen said in a statement from the Finnish Football Association.

"I am very sorry for the mistake."

Reuters

