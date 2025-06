Predicting England’s Euro 2025 squad after three huge shocks

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

England manager Sarina Wiegman names her squad for Euro 2025 on Thursday but there have already been three huge shocks before the Lionesses attempt to win back-to-back European Championships in Switzerland this summer.

On Tuesday night, former Euros winner Fran Kirby announced her international retirement after being informed that she would be missing out on England’s 23-player squad for the tournament. The midfielder is the second star player to retire before the Euros, with goalkeeper Mary Earps stunningly deciding to hang up her gloves after losing her starting spot. Add to that, key defender Millie Bright has withdrawn from selection due to mental and physical burnout.

With just a month to go before the Lionesses play their opening game of the tournament against France on Saturday 5 July, it’s clear England’s squad is going to look very different to what many expected 12 months ago. Barring any further surprises, here’s an attempt at selecting Wiegman’s chosen 23.

Goalkeepers

Hannah Hampton had positioned herself ahead of Mary Earps in the pecking order even before Earps announced her shock retirement from international football. Earps’s decision confirms that Hampton, 24, will be England’s No 1 at the Euros after a successful season for treble winners Chelsea, but means that two uncapped goalkeepers will join her in Switzerland.

Anna Moorhouse, 30, received her first call-up a year ago and plays for Orlando Pride in the United States. Khiara Keating is 20, but has been around the squad for longer after her breakthrough for Manchester City, but like Moorhouse is yet to play a minute for the Lionesses. Although Ellie Roebuck’s last game for England was three years ago, she may have been an option after recovering from a stroke and moving to Barcelona, but Wiegman has Moorhouse and Keating ahead of her.

Goalkeepers (3): Hannah Hampton, Anna Moorhouse, Khiara Keating

Defenders

If everyone was fit and available, England’s back four at the Euros would likely have been Lucy Bronze, Millie Bright, Leah Williamson and either Jess Carter or Niamh Charles. But England received another hammer blow just 24 hours before the squad was named, with Bright pulling out of selection. They had hoped the 31-year-old would be ready for the Euros after taking time away from camp to look after her mental health and let her body recharge after the club season, but she confirmed in a social media post that she would miss the tournament. Alex Greenwood is a high-quality replacement at centre-back, however, having filled in for Williamson when she was ruled out of the last World Cup.

In a squad of 23, Wiegman is likely to take eight defenders to the Euros with at least two options for each position, and has said “connections” and fitness are factors when naming her back four for the tournament. Manchester United captain Maya Le Tissier will be Bronze’s back-up at right back, even though her preferred position is at centre-back. Carter and Charles are the options at left-back and who plays there may depend on England’s opponents and their style of play. After Bright’s withdrawal, Wiegman requires two more centre-back options in addition to Williamson and Greenwood, so will likely choose both Esme Morgan and Lotte Wubben-Moy. Previously it appeared Wiegman would have to pick between the two but that is no longer the case.

Defenders (8): Lucy Bronze, Jess Carter, Niamh Charles, Alex Greenwood, Maya Le Tissier, Esme Morgan, Leah Williamson, Lotte Wubben-Moy

Midfielders

Midfield has been the biggest area of change for the Lionesses over the last 12 months with the emergence of Grace Clinton, 22, and Jess Park, 23, as genuine options to start for England at the Euros. At the same time, England could also start the Euros with the same midfield trio that began the World Cup final in Keira Walsh, Georgia Stanway and Ella Toone. Wiegman has options, at least, and Stanway’s return from a knee injury is still a huge boost. Her absence gave Clinton the chance to show she can play alongside Walsh in midfield, as well as further in front, while Park has worked as a No 10 and out wide on the right.

The sudden retirement of Fran Kirby means an inexperienced player is likely to go in her place. According to Kirby, Wiegman had already decided that she was not going to the Euros, which is a surprise: even if her days of starting for England were behind her, Kirby could still have influenced games from the bench. Instead, one of Laura Blindkilde Brown or Missy Bo Kearns could make the final squad. Bo Kearns, the captain of England’s Under-23s, could have timing on her side after making her England debut off the bench in the defeat to Spain.

Midfielders (6): Missy Bo Kearns, Grace Clinton, Jess Park, Georgia Stanway, Ella Toone, Keira Walsh

Forwards

The strongest area of the team, which gives Wiegman some breathing space when it comes to the biggest injury question ahead of the squad announcement. Wiegman has previously said that there could be room in the 23 for someone who is not 100 per cent fit, offering them the chance to build their fitness before the tournament. That place should be given to Lauren James, even as she continues to recover from a hamstring injury.

The Arsenal trio will all go, with Alessia Russo coming off her finest season yet at club level, Chloe Kelly hitting form on loan at the Gunners and Beth Mead getting closer to her best after playing a key part in their Champions League triumph. Flexibility as a forward is a huge plus given the competition for places, so Lauren Hemp, who looked sharp against Portugal on her first England appearance of the year, is an invaluable option. Alongside her, young player of the year Aggie Beever-Jones scored a 33-minute hat-trick at Wembley to secure her place, and showed she can be a back-up to Russo at No 9 as well as a wide forward for Wiegman.

It would be unfortunate for Nikita Parris to drop out at this stage after making three successive squads since the turn of the year, while striker Michelle Agyemang is better off spending her summer leading the line for England at the Under-19’s Euros.

Forwards (6): Aggie Beever-Jones, Lauren Hemp, Chloe Kelly, Lauren James, Beth Mead, Alessia Russo