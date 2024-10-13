Finland v England LIVE: Nations League result as Trent Alexander-Arnold scores stunning free-kick in win
Finland 1-3 England: The Three Lions bounced back from a disappointing defeat to Greece at Wembley last time out
England returned to winning ways against Finland as Trent Alexander-Arnold scored a stunning free-kick to lift Lee Carsley’s side to victory in Helsinki.
The full-back curled an excellent free-kick into the top corner from 25 yards to double England’s lead after the visitors had lost their momentum following Jack Grealish’s first-half opener.
Declan Rice then added a third for England on the counter-attack as Ollie Watkins came off the bench to make an impact after replacing Harry Kane. Finland pulled one back late on through a corner, with Arttu Hoskonen left unmarked.
But the result was a positive one for Carsley overall with the interim manager returning to a more conventional formation following the disastrous defeat at home to Greece on Friday, and three points gets England back on track in their Nations League campaign.
Follow all the latest reaction to England’s win below:
FT: Finland 1-3 England
Jack Grealish is the first to speak to ITV. He says that England “probably could’ve had a few more” tonight.
“It was difficult at times in the first half. We went in at half-time with a one goal lead and then we dominated.
“At the end, [we were] a bit gutted to concede from a set piece, but we needed a win.”
On his goal, he says that it “all comes from the manager, [he] lets me play with that freedom.
“We know what a top player he is,” he adds regarding Angel Gomes.
Grealish adds that he joked to Alexander-Arnold that “if you score this I’ll give you 500 quid, and he slapped it top bins”.
“I don’t think its been difficult. Whatever happens, there’ll always be some people saying stuff.
“In my honest opinion I don’t really get it. Hes a top, top manager, I love playing for him,” he says regarding Lee Carsley.
Nations League – League B Group 2
With that win, England remain second in League B Group 2, level on nine points with Greece, who play Ireland later today (with kick-off at 7.45pm BST). Greece currently sit ahead of the Three Lions on goal difference.
The race for promotion may well hinge on England’s result in Athens in November.
FULL-TIME! Finland 1-3 England
“A decent win for England but not exactly a convincing one.
“Certainly, this international break has probably diluted Lee Carsley's arguments for the job a little - if he even wants it. If he does stay, though, it is by now clear that Angel Gomes - or a player like Angel Gomes is essential to the team's make-up. It is even more clear that he is going to have figure out complementary configurations for this attack.
“That is almost the ‘problem’ of having so many good players. There's pressure to play them all but they don't necessarily work well together. Here, despite all the clamour for younger talent, Jack Grealish showed he may be the best suited for Carsley's approach. He summed that up with a fine goal, that set England on the way to a 3-1 win.
“They still cough up a lot, though, and it's a slight concern that Cole Palmer and Jude Bellingham were both relatively ineffective. Trent Alexander-Arnold is another, however, who looks like he revels under Carsley.”
FULL-TIME! Finland 1-3 England
FULL-TIME!
The referee brings the game to an end in Helsinki, and England take the three points in what was a welcome display after the loss against Greece.
Lee Carsley’s side stay second in their Nations League group.
Finland 1-3 England
93 mins
Grealish drives into the box and tries to get the shot away, but it’s deflected.
Gallagher almost gets into trouble on the edge of his box but does well to get the pass away.
Finland 1-3 England
92 mins
Both teams are still trying to create something in attack. Gallagher – who replaced Rice just after his goal – strides forward but can’t make anything of it.
Finland come on the attack themselves as Lod shifts it on to Pohjanpalo, but his shot from distance is charged down.
Finland 1-3 England
90 mins
More good work from Antman as he swings in the cross, but Guehi does equally well to clear.
England counter, led by Madueke once again, before Grealish’s cross almost finds Foden free in the box.
There’ll be four minutes of added time in Helsinki.
Finland 1-3 England
88 mins
Madueke is really trying to make something happen and he gets free in the box before rifling a shot against the side-netting.
GOAL! Finland 1-3 England
87 mins
GOAL!
Pukki wins a late corner off Walker and Finland have a chance for a consolation.
Walta swings it in and Hoskonen loses his marker at the front post, and he nods in unchallenged!
So easy for Finland.
