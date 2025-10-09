Fifa president Gianni Infantino says holding league games abroad is a ‘big risk’

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Fifa president Gianni Infantino has said football is taking a “big risk” by allowing domestic league matches to be played abroad, as the fallout from Uefa’s controversial decision on the matter continues.

Uefa has “reluctantly” consented to La Liga and Serie A both playing a league game abroad, with AC Milan set to play Como in Perth, Australia next February and a game scheduled between Villareal and Barcelona in Miami this December.

Fifa’s approval is required for the games to actually go ahead, with players including Adrien Rabiot and Frenkie de Jong - both of whom would be expected to take part - criticising the move. Uefa president Aleksander Ceferin has also objected to the concept, despite the governing body allowing the two games “on an exceptional basis”.

Infantino has also suggested he does not agree with the concept, although whether that prevents Fifa from approving the move is another story altogether.

He told reporters at the European Football Clubs’ general assembly in Rome this week: “We have a structure whereby we have games at national level, at continental level, and then at global level.

“And this is a structure that made football the number one sport in the world. If we want to break this structure, we take a big risk.

“If we want to regulate it, then you know, we have to look into it. I have my personal opinion, which I will not share with you right now, but I’ve seen that Uefa has approved it.

“It has to go to Concacaf as well to approve this [the La Liga game in Miami]. I don't know if AFC has approved the game in Australia, all the stakeholders, and then it will come to Fifa for its approval.

“But that's one game - I think we need a reflection which is more global on what do we want to do?

“Do we want everyone to play everywhere and do whatever he wants? It’s fine. Fifa is pretty strong in this respect.

“Or do we want to have a regulated system which takes into account the interests of everyone at national level, continental level and club level, but also the legitimacy of everyone to organise events and to regulate the sport in their own country (or) continent?”

Bayern Munich chief executive Jan-Christian Dreesen added his voice to those opposing the idea of domestic games played abroad.

open image in gallery Barcelona’s Frenkie de Jong has been among the players to criticise the decision ( REUTERS )

He said: “I do have a clear idea where to play our obliged league matches, and this is at home, because we play for the fans.

“We play for the fans abroad, but we play also for the fans at home. And so I think it's a good idea to play league matches at home and not abroad.

“Yes we want to expand, but we can expand with these big new international club competitions - I think this should be our ideal.”

Infantino also appealed for calm ahead of Italy’s upcoming World Cup qualifier against Israel, which is set to be held in Udine amid a backdrop of huge protests across Italy.

Pro-Palestinian protesters gathered outside the national team’s training centre in Florence last week to demand the fixture be cancelled as a result of Israel’s war on Gaza.

Infantino referenced the peace deal agreed between Israel and Hamas this week, telling reporters: “Now everyone should be happy about (the peace plan) and everyone should support the process.

“Of course this goes beyond football — but includes football as well.”