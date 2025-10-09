Barcelona’s Frenkie de Jong adds to player criticism of overseas games

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Frenkie de Jong criticised plans to play a LaLiga match between Barcelona and Villarreal in Miami later this year, saying he understood the commercial reasons but did not like the idea.

Villarreal's home fixture against Barcelona will take place on December 20 at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami, marking the first time that an official European league match will be played abroad.

"I can understand the clubs; they'll profit from it,” De Jong said about the controversial decision when he attended the Netherlands pre-match press conference before Thursday’s World Cup qualifier in Malta.

“But I wouldn't have decided it myself. I don't agree with it either. It's also unfair, competitively speaking.

“We will now be playing an away match on a neutral venue. But I don't feel like anyone is listening to us," De Jong added.

Uefa president Aleksander Ceferin called it a "regrettable" decision to allow two European league matches to be played abroad and insisted it "will not set a precedent".

In February, AC Milan's Italian Serie A match against Como will be played in Perth, Australia.

Adrien Rabiot, who plays for AC Milan, told Le Figaro the idea was “truly absurd”.

“All of this is beyond our control,” the French international said. “There's a lot of talk about schedules and player health, but this all seems truly absurd. It's crazy to travel so many miles for a match between two Italian teams in Australia. We have to adapt, as always.”

Serie A chief executive Luigi de Siervo was asked about Rabiot’s comments at a league assembly meeting in Rome.

He said: “He's right, but Rabiot forgets, like all footballers who earn millions of euros, that they are paid to carry out an activity, to play football.

“He should have respect for the money he earns, complying with the wishes of his employer, Milan, who accepted and pushed for this match to be played abroad.”