Is Fenerbahce vs Nottingham Forest on TV? Channel, kick-off time and how to watch Europa League play-off
Everything you need to know ahead of Vitor Pereira’s first Forest outing
Vitor Pereira’s first assignment as Nottingham Forest boss will come against a former employer as his side take on Turkish giants Fenerbahce in their Europa League knockout play-off.
Pereira, who has spent two separate spells at Fenerbahce between 2015 and 2021, was appointed Forest’s fourth manager of the season on Sunday following the sacking of Sean Dyche.
He inherits a club in the thick of a relegation battle and Forest’s European exploits risk becoming a hindrance to their hopes of staying up, with fixture congestion putting extra strain on their squad.
But with Forest’s Europa League ambitions now the only real light left in their season, Pereira will look to sink his former club in Istanbul and put one foot in the last 16.
When is Fenerbahce vs Nottingham Forest?
Fenerbahce’s clash with Nottingham Forest kicks off at 5:45pm GMT at Sukru Saracoglu Stadium, Istanbul.
How can I watch it?
Viewers in the UK can watch the game on TNT Sports 3, with coverage starting at 5pm.
Team news
Fenerbahce remain without defenders Levent Mercan and Archie Brown due to injury while Edson Alvarez is a doubt to feature due to ankle problems. January signing N’Golo Kante is likely to start in the middle of the pack.
Forest, meanwhile, are set for a change of system under Pereira, who likes to operate a 3-4-2-1. They remain without goalkeepers Matz Sels and John Victor, meaning Stefan Ortega will start in between the sticks. Chris Wood and Willy Boly are unavailable but Murillo could be in line for a return from injury.
Fenerbahce XI: Ederson; Muldur, Skriniar, Oosterwolde, Semedo; Guendouzi, Kante; Musaba, Asensio, Nene; Talisca.
Nottingham Forest XI: Ortega; Cunha, Milenkovic, Murillo; Aina, Sangare, Anderson, Williams; Gibbs-White, McAtee; Jesus.
