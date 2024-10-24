Fenerbahce vs Manchester United LIVE: Europa League latest score updates as Jose Mourinho faces former side
Erik ten Hag’s side will expect to face a hostile atmosphere with Mourinho relishing the chance to face his former club in Europe
Manchester United take on Fenerbahce in a Europa League clash in Istanbul, as Jose Mourinho faces his former side.
Mourinho was in typical box-office form as he welcomed Erik ten Hag’s team to Turkey and is no doubt relishing the chance to add to their difficult start to the season. The Portuguese spent an eventful two-and-a-half years at United before he was sacked following a poor run of form in December 2018.
The pressure on his successor, Ten Hag, was lifted slightly by Saturday’s 2-1 victory over Brentford in the Premier League. The result ended a run of five games in a row without a win, which included draws against FC Twente and Porto to start their Europa League campaign.
Ten Hag’s side can expect a hostile atmosphere in Istanbul and United have not won any of their last four trips to Turkey, including a dramatic 3-3 draw away to Galatasaray last season. Follow live updates from the Europa League clash between Fenerbahce and Manchester United, below
Jose Mourinho’s final thoughts ahead of facing Manchester United
Jose Mourinho, speaking to TNT Sports.
“I feel good. Of course I would love an easier draw, especially this one against a very good Premier League team that is a different level.
“There were so many Champions League matches on Tuesday and Wednesday that were not as good as this one can be. Let’s try to win it.
“They were good [against Brentford]. As I say, when I analyse the team I can see the work that he [Ten Hag] is doing. Tactically they know what they want to do.
“They have certain dynamics that can be difficult to identify, we have to focus on the movements and not the players. We have tried to prepare them for this.
“We need support [from the crowd]. The Turkish culture can go in both directions. Hopefully they understand it is a difficult match for us and United will have the ball.
“We are missing a lot of players, players in different positions. When I see people moaning about the Manchester United players not there, I think, they should not be moaning.
“But I was also moaning when I was there!”
Manchester United expecting to face ‘hostile’ atmosphere
Erik ten Hag, speaking to TNT Sports, on what he will expect to face against Fenerbahce and Jose Mourinho tonight.
“The atmosphere will be very loud for sure, very hostile for sure,” he said.
“But we know the style, we know the style of the manager. He will play from the underdog position, he will play counter-attacks and he can do that very good.
“We have to be prepared for it, read the game and play it smart.”
Erik ten Hag confirms Rasmus Hojlund rested ahead of West Ham
Erik ten Hag adds that Rasmus Hojlund is still “building” his fitness and has dropped to the bench tonight ahead of the West Ham game on Sunday. The striker scored in the 2-1 win over Brentford but is replaced by Joshua Zirkzee in one of four changes.
“Rasmus is just returning from a big injury and we have to build him. We want to avoid him getting injured again and Sunday is another big game.”
Erik ten Hag confirms Noussair Mazraoui will play at No 10
Erik ten Hag confirms that Noussair Mazraoui will play in the No 10 position for his side tonight, in place of the suspended Bruno Fernandes.
He told TNT Sports: “We have injuries, we have a suspension. We had to be a bit creative. We have players who have a short turnaround to West Ham [on Sunday] so we had to make changes there. It’s not so different because we want to keep the consistency. We have Christian [Eriksen] and Manu [Ugarte].
“We bring Mazraoui into the No 10 position. I know him from before, at Ajax, and sometimes I played him there as well. Sometimes as a full-back he comes into the half-spaces. He is capable of doing this job.”
Jose Mourinho offers support to under-fire Erik ten Hag
Jose Mourinho did not criticise under-fire United boss Erik Ten Hag as he talked up the quality at his disposal, with the Portuguese’s fondness for his old club and Premier League life palpable.
“Maybe you English guys think I’m bluffing, you think I am playing how they used to call it ‘mind games’ or whatever,” he said in his press conference. “I’m not playing anything.
“They have a better team than the results are showing. Of course, I study them the maximum I could with my staff, my analysts. We watch everything in the Premier League, watch everything in the two matches - Twente and Porto.
“There is work there. They will succeed sooner or later, hopefully sooner and hopefully before one day I go back to the Premier League and they become my opponent.”
Erik ten Hag was out early applauding the United fans who have made the trip to Istanbul.
Fenerbahce vs Manchester United team news and line-ups!
Interesting... it that a back five from Erik ten Hag? He starts Matthijs de Ligt, Victor Lindelof, and Lisandro Martinez, as well as Diogo Dalot and Noussair Mazraoui. There is a chance Mazraoui is asked to play further forward, though.
Casemiro is only fit enough for the bench with Manuel Ugarte and Christian Eriksen in midfield. Joshua Zirkzee returns to the startling line-up with Rasmus Hojlund dropping out. Alejandro Garnacho and Marcus Rashford are on the wings.
Meanwhile there are plenty of familiar faces in Jose Mourinho’s Fenerbahce team. There are told ex-United players in Fred and Sofyan Amrabat, while Allan Saint-Maximin, Dusan Tadic and Caglar Soyuncu are ex-Premier League.
Fenerbahce XI: Livakovic; Muldur, Djiku, Soyuncu, Osayi-Samuel; Amrabat, Fred, Szymanski; Tadic, En-Nesyri, Saint-Maximin
Manchester United XI: Onana, Lindelof, De Ligt, Martinez, Dalot, Mazraoui, Ugarte, Garnacho, Eriksen, Rashford, Zirkzee
Subs: Bayindir, Heaton, Amass, Ogunneye, Casemiro, Amad, Antony, Hojlund, Wheatley
Jose Mourinho’s record against Manchester United
Jose Mourinho has faced Manchester United 24 times as a manager, and has only faced Barcelona (31) and Liverpool (27) more.
His record is pretty good, with 10 wins, nine draws and only five defeats across his spells with Porto, Chelsea, Inter, Real Madrid and Tottenham.
He, of course, faced United more often with Chelsea, with 14 meetings across his two spells with the Blues. He only lost one of those games, in 2005-06, and that was when Cheslea won the league anyway.
His victory with Porto at Old Trafford in early 2004, over 20 years ago now, remains iconic, as Mourinho sprinted down the touchline to announce himself to the world.
Manchester United’s record in Turkey
It’s been 14 years since Manchester United’s last victory in Turkey - a 3-0 victory over Bursaspor in the group stages of the Champions League. They have since faced Galatasaray twice, Fenerbahce and Istanbul Basaksehir without winning.
Last season brought a dramatic 3-3 draw with Galatasaray in United’s shambolic Champions League group stage campaign. Their previous visit was an embarrasing defeat to Buyuksehir under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer four years ago.
United last faced Fenerbahce in the group stages of the 2016/17 Europa League, which actually came under Jose Mourinho. Although United lost 2-1, they were already through and went on to win the tournament that season.
