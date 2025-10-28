Federico Chiesa reveals Liverpool dressing-room reaction to shock Brentford defeat

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Federico Chiesa has revealed that Liverpool’s players were left speechless by their slump as he said their dressing room was silent after they suffered a fourth consecutive Premier League defeat at Brentford on Saturday.

The Italy international, who has said he wants to stay at Anfield, defended Arne Slot for overlooking him for much of last season by saying he was not mentally or physically fit enough to play.

But while Chiesa has been one of Liverpool’s better players this season, the defending champions have regressed and have lost five of their last six games in all competitions.

And Chiesa gave an insight into the atmosphere after Brentford’s 3-2 win, saying: “No one was speaking. Because afterwards everyone knows. Sometimes you don’t have to speak about the situation. You know what’s going on. So no one spoke because I think we have to think about what we can do better and usually when we are in this situation the first thing that comes to your mind is to give more, train harder.

“I think it was good that after the game we didn’t talk because it’s a sign that everyone wants to change. Everyone wants to change the situation.

“Of course, after we went to the bus and we started to talk about the situation and everyone wants to turn things around. That’s the main goal and the first thing is that we don't have to blame anything or anyone.

“We’re not winning and there could be many reasons for that but we have to bounce back, and we don’t and I personally don’t care if it’s this or that that is causing us not to win. For me the most important thing is to work harder and then try to get the win.”

Liverpool face Crystal Palace, who have already beaten them in the Community Shield and the Premier League this season, in the Carabao Cup on Wednesday with Chiesa convinced that one victory could lead to more.

“I don’t know if you say this in English, but [in Italy] we say, ‘winning, brings winning’,” he explained. “So we want to win tomorrow. We have the quality and the players to do so and we have a fantastic manager so I don’t see any trouble. I hope there’s not going to be any trouble in the future. I hope we’re going to bounce back and that’s the way I see it. I want to stay here and I want to win for Liverpool again.”

open image in gallery The weekend’s loss at Brentford was a fourth straight league defeat ( Adam Davy/PA Wire )

Chiesa said that, at 28, he sees himself as one of the leaders in a Liverpool squad that has got younger after their summer business.

He has still only started one Premier League game and five matches in total since his 2024 transfer from Juventus but has proved an influential substitute this season, including a goal against Palace at Selhurst Park.

But while he does not just want to be a super-sub, he supported Slot’s decision to overlook him last season.

“I want to play good,” he added. “That’s my main goal. Then the coach is going to decide whether I’m starting or not. But if I keep on playing well, then, of course, I’m going to have more minutes. That’s because the coach sees that. He showed that to me because I’ve been playing better. Last year I wasn’t fit enough. I wasn’t mentally ready and I didn't play.

“I was totally okay with it because I wasn’t up to speed with the other lads. This year, I felt as soon as we started I felt better physically and mentally. I have played more and I still need to play more to reach the level. I was playing a lot when I won the Euros [with Italy in 2021]. I’m a different player now, but I like where I’m going and I like the fact I have improved in many aspects of my game, apart from the fact I have lost a bit of speed.”