Inter goalkeeper Josep Martinez ‘hits and kills 81-year-old man’ in tragic collision

Inter Milan goalkeeper Josep Martinez has been involved in a tragic road collision that struck and killed an 81-year-old man, while on his way to training.

According to reports in Italy, Martinez was driving to Inter’s training ground, in Appiano Gentile, when he struck the man, who was on his electric wheelchair, at 9.40am on Tuesday morning.

The incident happened on Via Bergamo in Fenegro, in the province of Como, and reports state that the elderly man had suffered a medical episode just before the impact that meant he was unable to avoid the oncoming traffic.

Martinez immediately rushed out of the car to administer first aid but, despite the arrival of the emergency services – including an ambulance and an air ambulance – the man was pronounced dead at the scene.

The goalkeeper is said to have been severely shaken by the incident but unharmed. Italian police are now carrying out an investigation Inter have subsequently cancelled the scheduled 1pm press conference with manager Cristian Chivu.

The Serie A giants are due to play Fiorentina at the San Siro on Wednesday evening and Martinez is currently their second-choice goalkeeper, behind Yann Sommer, having been on the bench for Saturday’s 3-1 loss to league leaders Napoli.

open image in gallery Josep Martinez has played twice for Inter Milan this season ( Getty Images )

open image in gallery He previously starred for Genoa before earning a move to Inter ( Getty Images )

The 27-year-old has made two appearances this season, both coming in Serie A last month against Sassuolo and Cagliari, while Sommer’s other back-up for the No 1 shirt, Raffaele Di Gennaro, is out injured for a month after suffering a scaphoid fracture.

Martinez joined Inter from fellow Italian outfit Genoa in the summer of 2024, having made 36 appearances for Il Grifone in the 2023-24 campaign.

The Spaniard spent time in Barcelona’s famed La Masia academy during his formative years before getting first-team opportunities at Las Palmas and then moving to RB Leipzig in 2020, where he spent two years prior to joining Genoa.

Following the midweek clash with Fiorentina, Inter travel to Hellas Verona on Sunday and then host Kazkh side Kairat Almaty in the Champions League next Wednesday. A clash with Lazio is their final match before the November international break.