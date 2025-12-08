Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Liveupdated

FA Cup draw live: Arsenal, Liverpool and Man Utd among top-flight clubs to learn third-round opponents

The FA Cup third round draw, which takes place before Brackley Town take on Burton Albion, will see the Premier League and Championship sides enter the tournament

Michael Jones
Monday 08 December 2025 12:55 EST
Comments
Holders Crystal Palace enter the draw tonight
Holders Crystal Palace enter the draw tonight (Getty Images)

The FA Cup third round draw takes place tonight, with reigning champions Crystal Palace set to discover their first opponents as all Premier League and Championship sides enter the fray.

There will be at least three non-league teams in the draw, with sixth-tier clubs Macclesfield and Weston-super-Mare the lowest-ranked sides remaining. They are joined by Boreham Wood, while Brackley Town could make it too if they defeat Burton Albion at home this evening after the draw concludes.

The minnows could find themselves in with a shot at a fairytale ‘cupset’ if they draw the likes of big beasts Manchester United, Manchester City, Arsenal, or Chelsea - while there’s never been a better time to draw struggling Premier League champions Liverpool, as Plymouth Argyle proved in last year’s fourth round.

Follow live updates from the draw below:

Recommended

Manchester United squad must become ‘more obsessed’ with success

Diogo Dalot says Manchester United’s players need to become “more obsessed” about representing the club and leading it to success.

Ruben Amorim’s Red Devils looked to have put a wretched 2024/25 season and stumbling start to this campaign behind them during a promising five-match unbeaten run.

Diogo Dalot: Manchester United squad must become ‘more obsessed’ with success

Boos greeted the end of an uninspiring 1-1 draw with 18th-placed West Ham.
Mike Jones8 December 2025 17:55

Oliver Glasner not getting carried away by Palace's great form

The Crystal Palace manager Oliver Glasner said: “I’ll have to ask if we get a bonus if we are fourth in December – I don’t think so.

“Of course it’s nice, but for me what I’m thinking of is we’re always talking in the last games it felt we were getting a bit fatigued at the end of the game due to our schedule, and today I felt it was the opposite.

“I said to the players that’s who we want to be, that’s who we are, always being ready to support the team.

“That’s what I’m thinking about and for me fourth place in the league is not that important.”

(Getty Images)
Mike Jones8 December 2025 17:46

Mohamed Salah omitted from Liverpool’s Champions League squad after stunning rant

Mohamed Salah has been omitted from Liverpool’s Champions League squad to face Inter Milan over his astonishing rant on Saturday.

Salah was highly critical of manager Arne Slot and the absence of a relationship with the Reds boss, while also claiming the club had thrown him “under the bus”.

Mohamed Salah omitted from Liverpool’s Champions League squad after stunning rant

The Liverpool forward will sit out the match against Inter Milan after venting his frustrations at Elland Road after being left out of the side to play against Leeds United
Mike Jones8 December 2025 17:35

Mohamed Salah has lost his superpower and his incendiary Liverpool rant points to a painful outcome

“If I speak, there will be fire,” said Mohamed Salah after what had been a rarity, a Premier League game when he had been benched. That was at West Ham in April 2024, not November 2025. When he did speak, in December 2025, it was incendiary.

Six goals were shared in an astonishing second half at Elland Road, each overshadowed by a rare audience with Salah. The accusations that followed were extraordinary. That Liverpool have thrown him under the bus, that someone – who he left unnamed – wants to blame him, that the club has broken promises to him, that his relationship with Arne Slot is non-existent.

Mohamed Salah has lost his superpower and Liverpool rant points to one outcome

Salah produced a fiery interview after the draw with Leeds, accusing Liverpool of ‘throwing him under the bus’ and dismissing his relationship with manager Arne Slot
Mike Jones8 December 2025 17:23

FA Cup matchdays in full

Here are the dates for the remaining rounds of FA Cup action.

Third round: Saturday 10 January 2026

Fourth round: Saturday 14 February 2026

Fifth round: Saturday 7 March 2026

Quarter-finals: Saturday 4 April 2026

Semi-finals: Saturday 25 April 2026

Final: Saturday 16 May 2026

Flo Clifford8 December 2025 17:12

When will the FA Cup third round be played?

The third round of the FA Cup will be played around the weekend of Saturday 10 January 2026, with games likely to run from Thursday to Monday.

Flo Clifford8 December 2025 17:02

FA Cup draw ball numbers

The ball numbers for the third round draw are listed below:

1. AFC Bournemouth

2. Arsenal

3. Aston Villa

4. Birmingham City

5. Blackburn Rovers

6. Brentford

7. Brighton & Hove Albion

8. Bristol City

9. Burnley

10. Charlton Athletic

11. Chelsea

12. Coventry City

13. Crystal Palace

14. Derby County

15. Everton

16. Fulham

17. Hull City

18. Ipswich Town

19. Leeds United

20. Leicester City

21. Liverpool

22. Manchester City

23. Manchester United

24. Middlesbrough

25. Millwall

26. Newcastle United

27. Norwich City

28. Nottingham Forest

29. Oxford United

30. Portsmouth

31. Preston North End

32. Queens Park Rangers

33. Sheffield United

34. Sheffield Wednesday

35. Southampton

36. Stoke City

37. Sunderland

38. Swansea City

39. Tottenham Hotspur

40. Watford

41. West Bromwich Albion

42. West Ham United

43. Wolverhampton Wanderers

44. Wrexham

45. Macclesfield

46. Grimsby Town

47. Shrewsbury Town

48. Swindon Town

49. Weston Super Mare

50. Barnsley

51. Boreham Wood

52. Milton Keynes Dons

53. Wigan Athletic

54. Fleetwood Town

55. Salford City

56. Mansfield Town

57. Cambridge United

58. Brackley Town or Burton Albion

59. Blackpool

60. Walsall

61. Exeter City

62. Cheltenham Town

63. Doncaster Rovers

64. Bristol Rovers

Flo Clifford8 December 2025 16:52

How can I watch the FA Cup draw?

Pre-match coverage of the final second round tie between Brackley Town and Burton Albion will start at 6.30pm GMT on TNT Sports 1 and discovery+.

The draw is scheduled for approximately 6.40pm GMT and will also be streamed live on the TNT Sports YouTube channel for free.

Flo Clifford8 December 2025 16:45

When is the FA Cup third-round draw?

The FA Cup third-round draw will take place on Monday 8 December ahead of the televised game that night between Brackley Town and Burton Albion, getting underway at approximately 6.40pm GMT.

Flo Clifford8 December 2025 16:35

FA Cup third round draw

The draw for the third round of the FA Cup takes place tonight as Premier League and Championship teams are thrown into the pot for the first time this season.

There will be at least three non-league teams in the draw, with sixth-tier clubs Macclesfield and Weston-super-Mare the lowest-ranked sides in the hat. They are joined by Boreham Wood, while Brackley Town could make it too if they defeat Burton Albion at home this evening after the draw concludes.

A third-round matchup with one of English football’s biggest hitters could await them as the likes of Liverpool, Manchester United, Arsenal and Chelsea get ready to discover their first FA Cup opponents.

Defending champions Crystal Palace, who enjoyed a fairytale win of their own last season, also enter the fray.

(Getty)
Flo Clifford8 December 2025 16:30

