FA Cup draw live: Arsenal, Liverpool and Man Utd among top-flight clubs to learn third-round opponents
The FA Cup third round draw, which takes place before Brackley Town take on Burton Albion, will see the Premier League and Championship sides enter the tournament
The FA Cup third round draw takes place tonight, with reigning champions Crystal Palace set to discover their first opponents as all Premier League and Championship sides enter the fray.
There will be at least three non-league teams in the draw, with sixth-tier clubs Macclesfield and Weston-super-Mare the lowest-ranked sides remaining. They are joined by Boreham Wood, while Brackley Town could make it too if they defeat Burton Albion at home this evening after the draw concludes.
The minnows could find themselves in with a shot at a fairytale ‘cupset’ if they draw the likes of big beasts Manchester United, Manchester City, Arsenal, or Chelsea - while there’s never been a better time to draw struggling Premier League champions Liverpool, as Plymouth Argyle proved in last year’s fourth round.
Follow live updates from the draw below:
Manchester United squad must become ‘more obsessed’ with success
Diogo Dalot says Manchester United’s players need to become “more obsessed” about representing the club and leading it to success.
Ruben Amorim’s Red Devils looked to have put a wretched 2024/25 season and stumbling start to this campaign behind them during a promising five-match unbeaten run.
Oliver Glasner not getting carried away by Palace's great form
The Crystal Palace manager Oliver Glasner said: “I’ll have to ask if we get a bonus if we are fourth in December – I don’t think so.
“Of course it’s nice, but for me what I’m thinking of is we’re always talking in the last games it felt we were getting a bit fatigued at the end of the game due to our schedule, and today I felt it was the opposite.
“I said to the players that’s who we want to be, that’s who we are, always being ready to support the team.
“That’s what I’m thinking about and for me fourth place in the league is not that important.”
Mohamed Salah omitted from Liverpool’s Champions League squad after stunning rant
Mohamed Salah has been omitted from Liverpool’s Champions League squad to face Inter Milan over his astonishing rant on Saturday.
Salah was highly critical of manager Arne Slot and the absence of a relationship with the Reds boss, while also claiming the club had thrown him “under the bus”.
Mohamed Salah has lost his superpower and his incendiary Liverpool rant points to a painful outcome
“If I speak, there will be fire,” said Mohamed Salah after what had been a rarity, a Premier League game when he had been benched. That was at West Ham in April 2024, not November 2025. When he did speak, in December 2025, it was incendiary.
Six goals were shared in an astonishing second half at Elland Road, each overshadowed by a rare audience with Salah. The accusations that followed were extraordinary. That Liverpool have thrown him under the bus, that someone – who he left unnamed – wants to blame him, that the club has broken promises to him, that his relationship with Arne Slot is non-existent.
FA Cup matchdays in full
Here are the dates for the remaining rounds of FA Cup action.
Third round: Saturday 10 January 2026
Fourth round: Saturday 14 February 2026
Fifth round: Saturday 7 March 2026
Quarter-finals: Saturday 4 April 2026
Semi-finals: Saturday 25 April 2026
Final: Saturday 16 May 2026
When will the FA Cup third round be played?
The third round of the FA Cup will be played around the weekend of Saturday 10 January 2026, with games likely to run from Thursday to Monday.
FA Cup draw ball numbers
The ball numbers for the third round draw are listed below:
1. AFC Bournemouth
2. Arsenal
3. Aston Villa
4. Birmingham City
5. Blackburn Rovers
6. Brentford
7. Brighton & Hove Albion
8. Bristol City
9. Burnley
10. Charlton Athletic
11. Chelsea
12. Coventry City
13. Crystal Palace
14. Derby County
15. Everton
16. Fulham
17. Hull City
18. Ipswich Town
19. Leeds United
20. Leicester City
21. Liverpool
22. Manchester City
23. Manchester United
24. Middlesbrough
25. Millwall
26. Newcastle United
27. Norwich City
28. Nottingham Forest
29. Oxford United
30. Portsmouth
31. Preston North End
32. Queens Park Rangers
33. Sheffield United
34. Sheffield Wednesday
35. Southampton
36. Stoke City
37. Sunderland
38. Swansea City
39. Tottenham Hotspur
40. Watford
41. West Bromwich Albion
42. West Ham United
43. Wolverhampton Wanderers
44. Wrexham
45. Macclesfield
46. Grimsby Town
47. Shrewsbury Town
48. Swindon Town
49. Weston Super Mare
50. Barnsley
51. Boreham Wood
52. Milton Keynes Dons
53. Wigan Athletic
54. Fleetwood Town
55. Salford City
56. Mansfield Town
57. Cambridge United
58. Brackley Town or Burton Albion
59. Blackpool
60. Walsall
61. Exeter City
62. Cheltenham Town
63. Doncaster Rovers
64. Bristol Rovers
How can I watch the FA Cup draw?
Pre-match coverage of the final second round tie between Brackley Town and Burton Albion will start at 6.30pm GMT on TNT Sports 1 and discovery+.
The draw is scheduled for approximately 6.40pm GMT and will also be streamed live on the TNT Sports YouTube channel for free.
When is the FA Cup third-round draw?
The FA Cup third-round draw will take place on Monday 8 December ahead of the televised game that night between Brackley Town and Burton Albion, getting underway at approximately 6.40pm GMT.
FA Cup third round draw
The draw for the third round of the FA Cup takes place tonight as Premier League and Championship teams are thrown into the pot for the first time this season.
There will be at least three non-league teams in the draw, with sixth-tier clubs Macclesfield and Weston-super-Mare the lowest-ranked sides in the hat. They are joined by Boreham Wood, while Brackley Town could make it too if they defeat Burton Albion at home this evening after the draw concludes.
A third-round matchup with one of English football’s biggest hitters could await them as the likes of Liverpool, Manchester United, Arsenal and Chelsea get ready to discover their first FA Cup opponents.
Defending champions Crystal Palace, who enjoyed a fairytale win of their own last season, also enter the fray.
