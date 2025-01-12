Manchester United to take on Ruud van Nistelrooy’s Leicester as Plymouth host Liverpool in FA Cup fourth round

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Holders Manchester United have been drawn to play Ruud van Nistelrooy’s Leicester at Old Trafford in the fourth round of the FA Cup.

United, who defeated Manchester City in last season’s final, have been rewarded with a home tie after their 10 men won at Arsenal on penalties in the third round earlier on Sunday evening.

Van Nistelrooy, who won the competition as a player in 2004 and was United interim manager until Ruben Amorim’s appointment in November, guided the Foxes to a 6-2 victory over QPR on Saturday.

Premier League leaders Liverpool will travel to the Championship’s bottom club Plymouth, who upset Brentford on Saturday, and Pep Guardiola’s City face a trip to either Leyton Orient or Derby.

Three all-Premier League ties will see eight-time winners Chelsea visit Brighton, Aston Villa host Tottenham and Everton take on Bournemouth.

Exeter, in the fourth round for the first time since 1981, face a tough home tie against Nottingham Forest and Newcastle will play at League One leaders Birmingham.

Championship pace-setters Leeds face Millwall or Dagenham at Elland Road, and Frank Lampard’s Coventry, semi-finalists last season, will play top-flight Ipswich.

Premier League sides Wolves, Crystal Palace and Fulham have away ties at Blackburn, Mansfield or Wigan and Doncaster, respectively, while League One promotion hopefuls Wycombe will face Preston or Charlton away.

Burnley have been drawn at Premier League strugglers Southampton while Stoke entertain Cardiff in an all-Championship tie.

Earlier, Kamaldeen Sulemana ended a 37-game goal drought and Tyler Dibling scored twice as Southampton registered a first win under manager Ivan Juric by beating Swansea 3-0.

open image in gallery Southampton’s Kamaldeen Sulemana, left, struck against Swansea ( PA Wire )

Club-record signing Sulemana, who cost a reported £22m from French club Rennes two years ago, found the net for the first time since May 2023 by lobbing the Premier League’s bottom side ahead at St Mary’s.

Teenager Dibling benefited from a Sulemana assist to claim Saints’ second before adding another in the second period to finish off opposition sitting mid-table in the Sky Bet Championship.

A comfortable victory for the 1976 FA Cup winners, who are 10 points adrift of safety in the top flight, was only a fourth in 25 outings this term and ended an 11-match winless run stretching back to 2 November.

Doncaster pipped Hull on penalties to earn their tie with Crystal Palace, who beat Stockport 1-0 even as defender Trevoh Chalobah missed out due to what manager Oliver Glasner described as a contractual issue.

open image in gallery Crystal Palace defender Trevoh Chalobah was left out against Stockport due to a ‘contractual issue’ ( PA Wire )

Chalobah’s absence fuelled rumours the Chelsea loanee could soon be on his way back to his parent club.

Eberechi Eze’s fourth-minute goal proved the winner at Selhurst Park, where Chalobah was in attendance but left out of the matchday squad, despite Glasner suggesting on Friday that the defender was likely to start.

Anthony Gordon and Bruno Guimaraes came off the bench to ease Newcastle into the FA Cup fourth round after Eddie Howe was forced to turn to his big guns to see off League Two Bromley.

open image in gallery Anthony Gordon (right) helped Newcastle overcome an early fright against Bromley ( PA Wire )

Head coach Howe made nine changes to the side which beat Arsenal 2-0 in the Carabao Cup semi-final first leg in midweek as he attempted to rest key men, but saw his understudies fail to impress in a first half during which Cameron Congreve fired the visitors into an eighth-minute lead in front of a crowd of 52,088 at St James’ Park.

Lewis Miley levelled before half-time, but such was Howe’s displeasure that he sent on Gordon and Guimaraes after the restart and saw the England international convert a 49th-minute penalty before 21-year-old striker Will Osula wrapped up a 3-1 win and an eighth on the trot for the first time since 2016 with his first goal for the club.

At Portman Road, Kalvin Phillips scored his first goal since December 2023 as Ipswich beat Bristol Rovers 3-0 to progress.

open image in gallery Ipswich boss Kieran McKenna praised Kalvin Phillips’ performance ( PA Wire )

The defensive midfielder showed signs of his best as his curled finish put Kieran McKenna’s men on track to overcome their Sky Bet League One visitors with further goals coming courtesy of Jack Clarke and Jack Taylor before half-time.

Town eased off after the break but missed the chance for a fourth when Ali Al-Hamadi scuffed a penalty wide of the post after a handball in the area.

PA