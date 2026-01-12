FA Cup fourth round draw live: Arsenal, Liverpool, Man City and more discover fate
Arsenal are still in with the chance of winning a quadruple this season having reached the semi-finals of the Carabao Cup as well as topping both the Champions and Premier League tables. The Gunners are also safely through to the fourth round of the FA Cup having beaten Portsmouth 4-1 on Sunday thanks to a Gabriel Martinelli hat-trick.
Arsenal are just one of a number of top-flight teams that made it through to the fourth round with that group including Manchester City, Chelsea, Sunderland and West Ham. Seven other Premier League sides are in the draw and all will be keen to progress further in the competition.
Of the 32 sides remaining in the draw, Macclesfield are the lowest ranked side left in the cup with the National League team having shocked the holders Crystal Palace at the weekend and now hope for another top-flight opponent as they attempt to back up that giant killing.
Other teams to note are Championship high flyers sides Ipswich as well as Hollywood darlings Wrexham AFC. Wigan Athletic, Burton and Port Vale are League One representatives while Grimsby Town fly the flag for League Two.
Follow all the updates from the fourth round draw with our live blog below:
The draw for the fourth round of the FA Cup is nearly upon us as big-hitters and underdogs find out who their next opponents will be.
The third round is taking this weekend, and holders Crystal Palace suffered the biggest shock in FA Cup history as they lost to National League North side Macclesfield on Saturday, while Premier League leaders Arsenal cruised past Portsmouth 24 hours later.
Liam Rosenior took charge of Chelsea for his first match in charge, a straightforward 5-1 win over Championship strugglers Charlton on Saturday night, with Darren Fletcher once again in caretaker charge for Manchester United – but he couldn’t stop them falling to a frustrating 2-1 defeat at home to Brighton.
The penultimate of the 32 places in the fourth round (with the postponed Salford v Swindon clash the other remaining tie) will be decided this evening, as Arne Slot’s Liverpool welcome mid-table League One side Barnsley to Anfield, hoping to avoid the sort of shocks that have dotted this weekend of third-round action.
As always the FA Cup threw up a number of surprising results in the third round with the biggest shock being non-league side Macclesfield beating the holders Crystal Palace.
Championship side Wrexham defeated Nottingham Forest of the Premier League while League One club Wigan Athletic beat Preston North End who sit fourth in the second division.
We’ll have all the updates from the draw this evening and then live coverage of Liverpool vs Barnsley which is the penultimate match of the third round fixtures.
