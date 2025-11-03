Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Sign up to our newsletters
Independent
BulletinTrump latest
More
Best
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Liveupdated

FA Cup draw live: Non-league minnows to learn second round opponents

The FA Cup draw, which precedes Tamworth v Leyton Orient, will serve up the second round ties, which will feature Carlisle and Gateshead after first round shocks at the weekend

Flo Clifford
Monday 03 November 2025 11:18 EST
Comments
The FA Cup trophy at Wembley Stadium
The FA Cup trophy at Wembley Stadium (The FA via Getty Images)

The FA Cup is approaching the second round after a thrilling weekend of first round proper ties up and down the country.

Tamworth v Leyton Orient is the final tie of the first round, with Carlisle one of the most intriguing clubs heading into tonight’s draw after Mark Hughes’ side secured a shock win over Reading in extra-time.

Other notable victories included Gateshead downing AFC Wimbledon, while Boreham Wood dumped League Two’s Crawley out.

You can find everything you need to know about the draw, including start time, live stream information and ball numbers here.

Follow updates on the draw below as the second round ties are decided ahead of Tamworth v Leyton Orient at the The Lamb Ground:

Recommended

FA Cup draw ball numbers

1. Weston Super Mare

2. Salford City

3. Luton Town

4. Accrington Stanley

5. Milton Keynes Dons

6. Stockport County

7. Wigan Athletic

8. Newport County

9. Cheltenham Town

10. Barnsley

11. Carlisle United

12. Bristol Rovers

13. Peterborough United

14. Oldham Athletic

15. Doncaster Rovers

16. Tamworth or Leyton Orient (Monday night)

17. Chesterfield

18. Boreham Wood

19. Sutton United

20. Bolton Wanderers

21. Chelmsford City

22. Barrow

23. Wycombe Wanderers

24. Exeter City

25. Slough Town

26. Wealdstone

27. Swindon Town

28. Grimsby Town

29. Buxton

30. Burton Albion

31. Brackley Town

32. Blackpool

33. Cambridge United

34. Gateshead

35. Mansfield Town

36. Macclesfield

37. Shrewsbury Town

38. Fleetwood Town

39. Port Vale

40. Walsall

Jack Rathborn3 November 2025 16:18

When is the FA Cup draw? Start time, second-round ball numbers and how to watch on TV

The draw for the second round of the FA Cup takes place tonight.

There was a string of first-round shocks on Saturday, with three non-league sides springing surprises to advance.

Carlisle, managed by Mark Hughes, shocked League One Reading, Gateshead stunned League One high fliers AFC Wimbledon and Boreham Wood beat League Two strugglers Crawley.

When is the FA Cup draw? Start time, second-round ball numbers and how to watch on TV

The oldest cup competition in football returns for the first round proper with 32 non-league teams dreaming of a magical run
Jack Rathborn3 November 2025 16:00

Non-league trio spring FA Cup first round shocks

Substitute Regan Linney hit a sensational hat-trick as National League side Carlisle, managed by Mark Hughes, stunned League One Reading with a remarkable 3-2 extra-time win in the FA Cup first round.

Linney struck twice in second-half added time to force an additional period after Lewis Wing and Mark O’Mahony put the hosts in control before completing his treble – and the comeback – in the 94th minute.

Fellow fifth-tier club Gateshead upset League One high fliers AFC Wimbledon with a 2-0 away victory.

Non-league trio Carlisle, Gateshead and Boreham Wood spring FA Cup shocks

Carlisle shocked League One Reading, Gateshead stunned AFC Wimbledon and Boreham Wood downed Crawley to all reach the FA Cup second round
Jack Rathborn3 November 2025 15:59

Join our commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in