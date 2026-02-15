When is FA Cup fifth-round draw? Date, start time, ball numbers and how to watch on TV
Everything you need to know as Premier League, EFL and potentially non-league Macclesfield discover their next match
The FA Cup returns this weekend with as big hitters and underdogs look to prolong their cup campaigns and progress to the competition’s fifth round.
All eyes will be on Moss Rose for National League North side Macclesfield’s second visit from the Premier League, having dumped out defending champions Crystal Palace in the last round in arguably the greatest upset in FA Cup history.
Brentford will be hoping to spoil the party on Monday night, while Wigan travel to Arsenal, whose hopes of a quadruple are still alive. The Premier League leaders will be looking to join Manchester City, Chelsea, Liverpool and Newcastle in the fifth-round hat.
Here is everything you need to know ahead of the fourth-round draw.
When is the FA Cup fifth-round draw?
The fifth-round draw will take place on Monday 16 February, likely ahead of Macclesfield’s tie against Brentford which kicks off at 7:30pm GMT.
The draw will take place in the broadcast before kick-off, which starts at 6:30pm, with the draw set to start at around 6:35pm GMT.
FA Cup draw ball numbers
The ball numbers for the fifth-round draw have not been confirmed but will be announced in due course.
FA Cup fourth-round fixtures
Friday 13 February
Hull City 0-4 Chelsea
Wrexham 1-0 Ipswich Town
Saturday 14 February
Burton Albion 0-1 West Ham (a.e.t)
Burnley 1-2 Mansfield Town
Manchester City 2-0 Salford City
Norwich City 3-1 West Bromwich Albion
Port Vale v Bristol City
Southampton 2-1 Leicester City (a.e.t)
Aston Villa 1-3 Newcastle United
Liverpool 3-0 Brighton & Hove Albion
Sunday 15 February
12pm: Birmingham City v Leeds United - TNT Sports 3 and discovery+
1.30pm: Grimsby Town v Wolverhampton Wanderers - TNT Sports 1 and discovery+
2pm: Oxford United v Sunderland - discovery+
2pm: Stoke City v Fulham - discovery+
4.30pm: Arsenal v Wigan Athletic - TNT Sports 1 and discovery+
Monday 16 February
7.30pm: Macclesfield v Brentford - TNT Sports 1 and discovery+
How can I watch the FA Cup draw?
You can watch the FA Cup fifth-round draw live on TNT Sports 1, discovery+ and the TNT Sports YouTube channel.
When will the FA Cup fifth round be played?
The fifth round of the FA Cup will be played around the weekend of Saturday 7 March, with games likely to run from Friday to Monday, depending on TV picks.
FA Cup matchdays in full
Here are the dates for the remaining rounds of FA Cup action.
Fifth round: Saturday 7 March 2026
Quarter-finals: Saturday 4 April 2026
Semi-finals: Saturday 25 April 2026
Final: Saturday 16 May 2026
