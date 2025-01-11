Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Liveupdated

Exeter City vs Oxford United LIVE: FA Cup result, final score and reaction

Follow all the action from St James Park

Luke Baker
Saturday 11 January 2025 08:00 EST
Comments
St. James’ Park, home of Newcastle United Football Club
St. James’ Park, home of Newcastle United Football Club (Getty Images)

Follow live coverage as Exeter City face Oxford United in the FA Cup today.

This season marks the 144th edition of the world’s oldest cup competition, with Manchester United the reigning champions after they beat local rivals Manchester City in the final at Wembley.

While the usual suspects are likely to be in the running this season - Liverpool, Arsenal and Tottenham all included as well as the aforementioned Manchester duo - it’s those without silverware in recent years who will hope to challenge into the latter stages, such as Newcastle United, Everton and even Chelsea, who are without a domestic trophy in over six years despite European success.

Premier League clubs enter from the third round of the competition, but every team takes part: from non-league to EFL sides in the lower leagues, everyone gets a shot at glory and the chance to face the country’s finest in the FA Cup.

Follow live updates from today’s game in the live blog below.

Exeter City vs Oxford United

Match ends, Exeter City 3, Oxford United 1.

11 January 2025 17:01

Exeter City vs Oxford United

Second Half ends, Exeter City 3, Oxford United 1.

11 January 2025 16:58

Exeter City vs Oxford United

Pat Jones (Exeter City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

11 January 2025 16:57

Exeter City vs Oxford United

Marselino Ferdinan (Oxford United) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

11 January 2025 16:56

Exeter City vs Oxford United

Jack Fitzwater (Exeter City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

11 January 2025 16:56

Exeter City vs Oxford United

Corner, Exeter City. Conceded by Jordan Thorniley.

11 January 2025 16:54

Exeter City vs Oxford United

Fourth official has announced 7 minutes of added time.

11 January 2025 16:51

Exeter City vs Oxford United

Substitution, Oxford United. Marselino Ferdinan replaces Siriki Dembélé.

11 January 2025 16:50

Exeter City vs Oxford United

Attempt saved. Millenic Alli (Exeter City) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved.

11 January 2025 16:47

Exeter City vs Oxford United

Substitution, Exeter City. Kevin McDonald replaces Jake Richards.

11 January 2025 16:46

