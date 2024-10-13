Everton vs West Ham United LIVE: Women's Super League result, final score and reaction
Follow all the action from Walton Hall Park
The new Women's Super League marks the start of a new era for reigning champions Chelsea, with long-serving boss Emma Hayes having departed in summer to start a new adventure with the USA Women's team.
Last year they just about did enough to claim the title on goal difference ahead of Manchester City, while Arsenal will again hope to make it a three-horse race for the WSL title. Meanwhile Liverpool, Manchester United and Tottenham will hope to progress after further rebuilding this summer.
Crystal Palace were promoted to replace Bristol City in the top flight, while on a wider note, the league is now under the management and operation of a new organisation set up to lead women's football towards further growth and progression, with Nikki Doucet overseeing both the WSL and Championship in a new phase for the game.
Follow the live action below as Everton face West Ham United today in the WSL:
Match ends, Everton Women 1, West Ham United Women 1.
Second Half ends, Everton Women 1, West Ham United Women 1.
Offside, Everton Women. Toni Payne is caught offside.
Attempt missed. Anouk Denton (West Ham United Women) left footed shot from outside the box.
Attempt saved. Amber Tysiak (West Ham United Women) header from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Shannon Cooke.
Shannon Cooke (West Ham United Women) is shown the yellow card.
Offside, Everton Women. Veatriki Sarri is caught offside.
Fourth official has announced 3 minutes of added time.
Amber Tysiak (West Ham United Women) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
