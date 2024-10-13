Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Everton vs West Ham United LIVE: Women's Super League result, final score and reaction

Follow all the action from Walton Hall Park

Luke Baker
Sunday 13 October 2024
(The FA via Getty Images)

The new Women's Super League marks the start of a new era for reigning champions Chelsea, with long-serving boss Emma Hayes having departed in summer to start a new adventure with the USA Women's team.

Last year they just about did enough to claim the title on goal difference ahead of Manchester City, while Arsenal will again hope to make it a three-horse race for the WSL title. Meanwhile Liverpool, Manchester United and Tottenham will hope to progress after further rebuilding this summer.

Crystal Palace were promoted to replace Bristol City in the top flight, while on a wider note, the league is now under the management and operation of a new organisation set up to lead women's football towards further growth and progression, with Nikki Doucet overseeing both the WSL and Championship in a new phase for the game.

Follow the live action below as Everton face West Ham United today in the WSL:

Everton vs West Ham United

Match ends, Everton Women 1, West Ham United Women 1.

13 October 2024 15:53

Everton vs West Ham United

Second Half ends, Everton Women 1, West Ham United Women 1.

13 October 2024 15:53

Everton vs West Ham United

Offside, Everton Women. Toni Payne is caught offside.

13 October 2024 15:52

Everton vs West Ham United

Attempt missed. Anouk Denton (West Ham United Women) left footed shot from outside the box.

13 October 2024 15:52

Everton vs West Ham United

Attempt saved. Amber Tysiak (West Ham United Women) header from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Shannon Cooke.

13 October 2024 15:52

Everton vs West Ham United

Shannon Cooke (West Ham United Women) is shown the yellow card.

13 October 2024 15:51

Everton vs West Ham United

Offside, Everton Women. Veatriki Sarri is caught offside.

13 October 2024 15:51

Everton vs West Ham United

Fourth official has announced 3 minutes of added time.

13 October 2024 15:50

Everton vs West Ham United

Foul by Kirsty Smith (West Ham United Women).

13 October 2024 15:49

Everton vs West Ham United

Amber Tysiak (West Ham United Women) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

13 October 2024 15:49

