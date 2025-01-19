Everton vs Tottenham LIVE: Premier League latest score and goal updates
Follow all the action from Goodison Park
Follow live coverage as Everton face Tottenham Hotspur today in the Premier League. Another top-flight season will be covered in full right here with The Independent, as reigning champions Manchester City look to make it an unprecedented five titles in a row come the end of 2024/25.
The likes of Arsenal and Liverpool will be chasing Pep Guardiola's side, but just as fascinating will be the race for Champions League places, with more teams than ever before having designs on top-four finishes. Chelsea remain big-spending, Manchester United's latest rebuild continues and both Tottenham and Newcastle will expect improvements this year - yet it was Aston Villa who snared fourth last term.
Meanwhile, it's Southampton, Leicester City and Ipswich Town who made it back to the elite after promotion last year and each will have hope they can make it more than a one-year stay. Follow the latest live action from the Premier League below:
Everton vs Tottenham Hotspur
CALVERT-LEWIN MISSES THE CHANCE TO DOUBLE HIS TALLY! Tarkowski again exploits Tottenham’s high line with an incredible lifted pass for Calvert-Lewin, who struggles to settle the bouncing ball as he gets into the penalty area. The striker looks to take a touch off his knee before finishing from close range but it gets away from him, allowing Kinsky to recover!
Everton vs Tottenham Hotspur
AN OPPORTUNITY WASTED! Porro gets into Everton’s half and splits the defence with a threaded ball through for Kulusevski, who receives it before squaring an unselfish pass across the face of goal for Son. With time and space, the captain hits his shot from the penalty spot at the first time of asking, but Pickford is equal to it - getting low quick to make a two-handed save!
Everton vs Tottenham Hotspur
Son’s inswinging corner to the far post is hit in search of Dragusin, who is marked closely by Branthwaite, but a diving Pickford manages to get a flapping hand to the ball to push it away from the Tottenham centre-back.
Everton vs Tottenham Hotspur
Though Tottenham have managed to come from behind to take points in the Premier League in four of their 11 attempts (three wins and one draw), they have not managed to do so away from home this campaign, losing in each of the four games on their travels where they’ve conceded first.
Everton vs Tottenham Hotspur
WELL-TIMED! Davies goes long from deep inside his own half, looking to pick out the run of Son. It’s an inch-perfect delivery that finds the captain perfectly in stride but he’s unable to test Pickford, with Tarkowski’s tackle dispossessing the striker eight yards from goal!
Everton vs Tottenham Hotspur
Tarkowski floats a lovely pass forward for Calvert-Lewin, who is unable to get a shot away thanks to the presence of Dragusin. He instead looks to bring Lindstrom into the play, with the winger firing a low shot towards the goalkeeper’s near post, but an offside in the build up gives Tottenham the ball.
Everton vs Tottenham Hotspur
Calvert-Lewin's goal ended his 16-match run in the Premier League without one, with today's strike his first in the competition since September 14, 2024 against Aston Villa.
Everton vs Tottenham Hotspur
Lindstrom steps across to intercept Bergvall’s forward pass for Son before storming forward to set Everton away on the counter-attack. After reaching the edge of the 18-yard box, the Everton winger centres a pass for Calvert-Lewin but it’s Ndiaye who latches onto it, curling a shot towards goal that’s blocked at the outset by Dragusin.
Everton vs Tottenham Hotspur
The hosts are finally allowed to restart play, with Lindstrom whipping a corner-kick into the six-yard box from the left, but it’s met first by Son before Spence whacks the ball out of play hurriedly for an Everton throw.
