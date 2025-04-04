Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Everton have condemned death threats made towards James Tarkowski and his family after the defender escaped a red card for a horror tackle in the Merseyside derby.

Tarkowski was booked for a high follow-through on Liverpool midfielder Alexis Mac Allister in the 11th minute, a challenge where he made firm contact with the ball but also planted his studs into the Argentinian’s shin.

Premier League refereeing governing body PGMOL later admitted that upon VAR review, the Everton captain should have been sent off.

"Everton Football Club is aware of threats made towards James Tarkowski and his family on social media. Such behaviour is completely unacceptable and has no place in football or society," read a Toffees statement.

"The club is liaising with James and his wife Samantha, and stands ready to engage with the social media companies and assist the police with any potential investigation.

"Everton strongly condemns any form of online or offline intimidation, threats or abuse directed at players, staff or their families."

Tarkowski’s wife Samantha, who was also subjected to the brunt of online abuse, took to social media to brand the torrent of hate was “beyond disgusting”.

"The level of abuse my husband is receiving wishing death on him, vile comments about me, about us as a couple and about him as a person is beyond disgusting," she said on Instagram.

"People forget that he is more than just a footballer. He is a husband, a son, a brother, a friend and most importantly the father of our two children.

"Football is a sport, but the way some so-called fans behave is disgraceful. The abuse, the threats - it's not passion, it's pathetic. We're real people and this goes far beyond football."

Tarkowski was seen speaking to Mac Allister after the final whistle and said in a post-match interview that the 26-year-old accepted his apology for the poor tackle.

PGMOL admitted James Tarkowski should have been sent off in the Merseyside derby ( PA Wire )

And while manager David Moyes agreed that his player was lucky to stay on the pitch, he added that the abuse he has since received in nothing short of unacceptable.

"It is not acceptable for anybody in any walk of life,” Moyes said in his press conference on Friday.

"After looking at it [the tackle] again I believe it could have been a sending off. But I don't think that means you get abused online because of that."

Liverpool came out victorious in the derby as Diogo Jota’s second-half strike proved the difference at Anfield, restoring the Reds’s 12-point lead at the top of the table.

Tarkowski had issue with the goal having stepped across to prevent Luis Diaz receiving the ball in the build-up, who was in an offside position. But due to the fact Diaz made no intention to play the ball, the goal stood.

Arne Slot admitted after the game that while the referees executed the rule by the book, he empathised with Everton’s frustration over the rule itself, which is in favour of the attacking side.