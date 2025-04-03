Why Diogo Jota’s goal for Liverpool was not ruled out for offside against Everton
Jota’s controversial goal was the difference between the two teams in the Merseyside derby at Anfield
Liverpool defeated Everton 1-0 in the Merseyside derby on Wednesday night to maintain their lead at the top of the Premier League table.
Diogo Jota scored the only goal of the game but the decision to award it was surrounded in debate after Luis Diaz, who supplied the assist, was clearly offside in the build up.
Ryan Gravenberch played a through ball up to the edge of the box towards Diaz who was offside. The winger made no attempt to play the ball as Everton defender James Tarkowski stretched across and angled it to teammate James Garner. Garner’s touch nudged the ball to Diaz, who is now onside, and he flicked it to Jota who weaved into the penalty area and slotted home past Jordan Pickford.
Sky Sports pundits Jamie Carragher and Duncan Ferguson discussed the incident after the match with Carragher claiming there was ‘no way’ VAR would overturn the decision to award a goal.
Carragher explained: “Just look at Tarkowski, he has one look, he has another look and he points his arm there. Now, he doesn’t probably go to ground if Luis Diaz isn’t there, he probably clears the ball up the pitch but the fact Diaz doesn’t make any movement towards the ball, when you look at the rules there was no way this was ever going to be overturned.”
With a slow-mo replay of the incident he then explained how Diaz’s movement was not an infringement on any of the current rules for offside:
A player will be penalised if they are:
- Preventing an opponent from playing or being able to play the ball by clearly obstructing the opponent’s line of vision; or
- Challenging an opponent for the ball; or
- Clearly attempting to play a ball which is close when this action impacts on an opponent; or
- Making an obvious action which clearly impacts on the ability of an opponent to play the ball.
Carragher added: “When you go through that [the rules] it’s not going to be given. That tells you it’s not offside.
“We’ll look at it again, he [Tarkowski] is well aware that he [Diaz] is there. He makes a play to knock it into Garner and it’s brilliant from Jota. It’s probably the only real chance Liverpool had certainly at that stage.
“There was something similar a few years back with Harry Kane and Liverpool. I think Tottenham got the goal that day. I think that’s a goal when you go through the rule book. It’s one of them where if it goes against you you’re frustrated but I think in the main most people would want that as a goal.”
Though Ferguson did not outright agree with Carragher’s assessment, he pointed out that Everton needed to be more aware of the danger with Jarrad Branthwaite in particular lacking concentration in that moment.
Ferguson said: “Branthwaite’s in there noticing that. He’s putting his hand up, he’s not concentrating, he’s looking for the offside so when the action comes towards him he’s not concentrating enough.”
In the end the goal was given and Liverpool took the three points moving them one step closer to securing the Premier League title.
