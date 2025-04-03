Why Diogo Jota’s goal for Liverpool was not ruled out for offside against Everton

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Liverpool defeated Everton 1-0 in the Merseyside derby on Wednesday night to maintain their lead at the top of the Premier League table.

Diogo Jota scored the only goal of the game but the decision to award it was surrounded in debate after Luis Diaz, who supplied the assist, was clearly offside in the build up.

Ryan Gravenberch played a through ball up to the edge of the box towards Diaz who was offside. The winger made no attempt to play the ball as Everton defender James Tarkowski stretched across and angled it to teammate James Garner. Garner’s touch nudged the ball to Diaz, who is now onside, and he flicked it to Jota who weaved into the penalty area and slotted home past Jordan Pickford.

Sky Sports pundits Jamie Carragher and Duncan Ferguson discussed the incident after the match with Carragher claiming there was ‘no way’ VAR would overturn the decision to award a goal.

Carragher explained: “Just look at Tarkowski, he has one look, he has another look and he points his arm there. Now, he doesn’t probably go to ground if Luis Diaz isn’t there, he probably clears the ball up the pitch but the fact Diaz doesn’t make any movement towards the ball, when you look at the rules there was no way this was ever going to be overturned.”

With a slow-mo replay of the incident he then explained how Diaz’s movement was not an infringement on any of the current rules for offside:

A player will be penalised if they are:

Preventing an opponent from playing or being able to play the ball by clearly obstructing the opponent’s line of vision; or

Challenging an opponent for the ball; or

Clearly attempting to play a ball which is close when this action impacts on an opponent; or

Making an obvious action which clearly impacts on the ability of an opponent to play the ball.

open image in gallery Diogo Jota netted the only goal of the game as Liverpool won the Merseyside derby 1-0 at Anfield ( Getty Images )

Carragher added: “When you go through that [the rules] it’s not going to be given. That tells you it’s not offside.

“We’ll look at it again, he [Tarkowski] is well aware that he [Diaz] is there. He makes a play to knock it into Garner and it’s brilliant from Jota. It’s probably the only real chance Liverpool had certainly at that stage.

“There was something similar a few years back with Harry Kane and Liverpool. I think Tottenham got the goal that day. I think that’s a goal when you go through the rule book. It’s one of them where if it goes against you you’re frustrated but I think in the main most people would want that as a goal.”

open image in gallery Jarrad Branthwaite was criticised for a lack of concentration allowing Jota space to shoot ( EPA )

Though Ferguson did not outright agree with Carragher’s assessment, he pointed out that Everton needed to be more aware of the danger with Jarrad Branthwaite in particular lacking concentration in that moment.

Ferguson said: “Branthwaite’s in there noticing that. He’s putting his hand up, he’s not concentrating, he’s looking for the offside so when the action comes towards him he’s not concentrating enough.”

In the end the goal was given and Liverpool took the three points moving them one step closer to securing the Premier League title.