Everton vs Southampton LIVE: League Cup result, final score and reaction
Follow all the action from Goodison Park
Follow live coverage as Everton face Southampton in the EFL cup.
Liverpool are the reigning champions of the competition following an extra time victory over Chelsea at Wembley last term, Virgil van Dijk scoring the decisive goal to secure a record-extending tenth win of this domestic cup for the Reds.
While all 72 clubs from the football league enter from the first round, Premier League teams enter at the second or third round stage, the latter for clubs competing in Europe this season. Last year, Middlesbrough were the team from outside the top flight to go furthest in the competition, reaching the semi-finals.
Follow live updates from today’s game in the live blog below.
Match ends, Everton 1(5), Southampton 1(6).
Penalty Shootout ends, Everton 1(5), Southampton 1(6).
Penalty saved. Ashley Young (Everton) right footed shot saved in the top centre of the goal.
Goal! Everton 1(5), Southampton 1(6). James Bree (Southampton) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the bottom left corner.
Goal! Everton 1(5), Southampton 1(5). Jack Harrison (Everton) converts the penalty with a left footed shot to the bottom right corner.
Goal! Everton 1(4), Southampton 1(5). Joe Aribo (Southampton) converts the penalty with a left footed shot to the bottom right corner.
Goal! Everton 1(4), Southampton 1(4). Jesper Lindstrøm (Everton) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the bottom left corner.
Goal! Everton 1(3), Southampton 1(4). Taylor Harwood-Bellis (Southampton) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the bottom left corner.
Goal! Everton 1(3), Southampton 1(3). Iliman Ndiaye (Everton) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the bottom left corner.
Goal! Everton 1(2), Southampton 1(3). Ben Brereton (Southampton) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the bottom left corner.
