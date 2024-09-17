Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Liveupdated1726606204

Everton vs Southampton LIVE: League Cup result, final score and reaction

Follow all the action from Goodison Park

Luke Baker
Tuesday 17 September 2024 12:45
Comments
Goodison Park, the home of Everton
Goodison Park, the home of Everton (Getty Images)

Follow live coverage as Everton face Southampton in the EFL cup.

Liverpool are the reigning champions of the competition following an extra time victory over Chelsea at Wembley last term, Virgil van Dijk scoring the decisive goal to secure a record-extending tenth win of this domestic cup for the Reds.

While all 72 clubs from the football league enter from the first round, Premier League teams enter at the second or third round stage, the latter for clubs competing in Europe this season. Last year, Middlesbrough were the team from outside the top flight to go furthest in the competition, reaching the semi-finals.

Follow live updates from today’s game in the live blog below.

1726606177

Everton vs Southampton

Match ends, Everton 1(5), Southampton 1(6).

17 September 2024 21:49
1726606132

Everton vs Southampton

Penalty Shootout ends, Everton 1(5), Southampton 1(6).

17 September 2024 21:48
1726606129

Everton vs Southampton

Penalty saved. Ashley Young (Everton) right footed shot saved in the top centre of the goal.

17 September 2024 21:48
1726606096

Everton vs Southampton

Goal! Everton 1(5), Southampton 1(6). James Bree (Southampton) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the bottom left corner.

17 September 2024 21:48
1726606055

Everton vs Southampton

Goal! Everton 1(5), Southampton 1(5). Jack Harrison (Everton) converts the penalty with a left footed shot to the bottom right corner.

17 September 2024 21:47
1726606020

Everton vs Southampton

Goal! Everton 1(4), Southampton 1(5). Joe Aribo (Southampton) converts the penalty with a left footed shot to the bottom right corner.

17 September 2024 21:47
1726605977

Everton vs Southampton

Goal! Everton 1(4), Southampton 1(4). Jesper Lindstrøm (Everton) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the bottom left corner.

17 September 2024 21:46
1726605933

Everton vs Southampton

Goal! Everton 1(3), Southampton 1(4). Taylor Harwood-Bellis (Southampton) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the bottom left corner.

17 September 2024 21:45
1726605885

Everton vs Southampton

Goal! Everton 1(3), Southampton 1(3). Iliman Ndiaye (Everton) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the bottom left corner.

17 September 2024 21:44
1726605835

Everton vs Southampton

Goal! Everton 1(2), Southampton 1(3). Ben Brereton (Southampton) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the bottom left corner.

17 September 2024 21:43

