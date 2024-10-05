Everton vs Newcastle LIVE: Premier League score and updates from Goodison Park
The Toffees hope to secure back-to-back wins as Newcastle push for a top four place
Your support helps us to tell the story
My recent work focusing on Latino voters in Arizona has shown me how crucial independent journalism is in giving voice to underrepresented communities.
Your support is what allows us to tell these stories, bringing attention to the issues that are often overlooked. Without your contributions, these voices might not be heard.
Every dollar you give helps us continue to shine a light on these critical issues in the run up to the election and beyond
Eric Garcia
Washington Bureau Chief
Everton are aiming to continue their winning ways and back up a first Premier League victory of the season when they host Newcastle United at Goodison Park for Saturday’s late kick off.
Sean Dyche’s side have competed well in most of their five matches this term but have repeatedly slipped to annoying defeats before their win over Crystal Palace. Dwight McNeil scored twice as the Toffees came from behind to triumph 2-1 and move out of the relegation zone.
As for their opponents, Newcastle will prove to be a sterner test following a decent start to the campaign. Eddie Howe’s men earned an impressive point against Manchester City in their last league outing and edged past AFC Wimbledon in the Carabao Cup. Newcastle come into the match with 11 points from six games and started the weekend just four points behind the leaders Liverpool.
After a Champions League campaign last year, the Magpies will have hopes of securing a European place this season and three points after from home will only help their chances.
Follow all the action from Goodison Park and get the latest match predictions with our live blog below:
Kick off! Everton 0-0 Newcastle
Everton get the ball rolling at Goodison Park. Sean Dyche has put out a makeshift back four today which may cause a few issues if they don’t gel quickly.
Everton vs Newcastle
This should be a cracking game. Everton will be confident but Newcastle are a tricky team to defeat.
With a few missing players the Magpies look vulnerable, especially at the top of the pitch and Sean Dyche could use a positive result here as inspiration for the rest of the campaign.
The players will be heading onto the pitch shortly.
Everton vs Newcastle
Dwight McNeil has contributed three goals and two assists in his last four Premier League appearances.
Everton vs Newcastle
Anthony Gordon has been involved in 13 goals in 23 Premier League appearances this year, scoring seven times and registering six assists.
Gordon is yet to score or assist against his former club Everton and has just one goal in his previous 15 appearances at Goodison Park.
Everton vs Newcastle
Including last term, Everton have won six of the past eight Premier League home games, losing the other two. They have scored 46% of their Premier League goals from set pieces since Sean Dyche’s first game in February 2023 (30 of 66).
Eddie Howe says Newcastle leaving St James’ Park would be a ‘betrayal’
Newcastle boss Eddie Howe has admitted it would feel like a “betrayal” to leave St James’ Park as the club attempt to compete with European football’s elite.
The Magpies’ Saudi-backed owners revealed this week that they will make a decision early next year on the findings of a feasibility study commissioned to assess the merits of redeveloping the current stadium or building a new venue.
Eddie Howe says Newcastle leaving St James’ Park would be a ‘betrayal’
The Magpies will make a decision on the way forward in early 2025
Everton vs Newcastle
Eddie Howe is set to take charge of his 300th Premier League match, becoming the 20th manager to reach that milestone.
Everton vs Newcastle
The Magpies have lost just one of their eight fixtures in all competitions this term, winning four and drawing three. However, that defeat came in their most recent top-flight away match – a 3-1 loss to Fulham in September.
Everton vs Newcastle
Newcastle’s tally of 11 points from six games represents their best start to a Premier League season for 13 years.
Everton vs Newcastle
Everton have earned four points from their past two games, having lost each of their opening four top-flight fixtures. The Toffees could register consecutive top-flight wins for the first time since April.
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments