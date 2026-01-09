Everton ‘surprised’ by failed Michael Keane appeal over red card for pulling opponent’s hair
The Toffees defender could be seen pulling the hair of Wolves striker Tolu Arokodare, which has earned him a ban, with David Moyes also without Jack Grealish after a red card for two bookable offenses
Everton have pronounced themselves “surprised” and “disappointed” that their appeal against Michael Keane’s red card for pulling the hair of Wolves striker Tolu Arokodare failed.
Everton do not believe the centre-back’s behaviour met the definition of violent conduct, arguing his actions were relatively gentle and not intentional.
Keane ended up grabbing the forward’s hair as both jumped for a header and Everton launched a defence of the 32-year-old’s character, saying he had never previously been sent off for violent conduct and had always played “ethically”.
They had also hoped that, if banned, his punishment would be reduced but Keane is instead suspended for Saturday’s FA Cup tie against Sunderland plus the Premier League matches with Aston Villa and Leeds.
Everton will also be without Jack Grealish against Sunderland after he was dismissed later in the 1-1 draw with Wolves, collecting two bookings for dissent.
Everton said in a statement: “Everton Football Club is disappointed to report than an appeal against Michael Keane’s dismissal in Wednesday’s Premier League fixture with Wolves has been rejected by an FA panel.
“Whilst the majority ruling of the three-person panel to uphold the dismissal and three game suspension is a decision we must accept, we are nevertheless surprised.
“We appealed in the firm belief the incident did not meet the threshold for violent conduct as defined in the rules, and that the action was neither forceful nor intentional.
“Our appeal was also lodged in support of Michael Keane, a player who plays the game with the highest ethical standards and who, prior to Wednesday, had never been dismissed for violent conduct in his career. It is our firm belief that the severity of the three-game suspension is clearly excessive, and we are surprised and disappointed that this point of appeal has also been rejected.”
