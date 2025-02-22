Everton vs Manchester United LIVE: Premier League latest score and goal updates as Beto strikes again
David Moyes hopes to keep the Toffees resurgence going as Amorim’s United travel to Goodison Park
Everton host Manchester United in the Premier League as David Moyes faces under-fire Ruben Amorim at Goodison Park.
The Toffees have been revived under Moyes, who will now look to continue their six-game unbeaten run against his former team. Amorim has admitted Moyes is “doing a better job” than he is currently and United are in a downward spiral. They have lost their last two league fixtures and mounting injuries mean their squad has been decimated since the close of the transfer window.
Pressure is growing on manager Amorim to turn things around but to do so the club need positive results on the pitch. United have a good record at Goodison and will need to draw on that history to triumph today.
Everton 1-0 Man Utd
28 mins
Finally a good combination on the left from United, with Dorgu and Fernandes exchanging passes before the latter’s cross is put behind for a corner.
From the set-piece, a poor delivery is headed away.
Everton 1-0 Man Utd
25 mins
Everton have the latest chance too, as they win a free-kick midway into the United half, but Dorgu manages to clear.
It’s the hosts who are continuing to have the more dangerous possession.
Everton 1-0 Man Utd
The messiest of goals, not that Everton will care. United had five chances to clear Jack Harrison's corner, didn't really succeed at any and the newly prolific Beto pounced. United's record of conceding from corners is dreadful since Amorim came in and put his assistant Carlos Fernandes in charge of set-pieces.
GOAL GIVEN! Everton 1-0 Man Utd
23 mins
It took three minutes to get there but the goal is given! The hosts lead.
Everton 0-0 Man Utd
21 mins
There’s a VAR check for offside, as Beto could be standing in an offside position depending on whether a United player took the last touch before it came to him. That one looks okay.
There’s also a check for Beto being offside earlier, but it looks fairly clear that he doesn't affect play. Not sure why this is taking so long.
GOAL! Everton 1-0 Man Utd
19 mins
GOAL! The hosts are ahead!
It’ll be checked by VAR, but it’s poor defending.
The corner comes in and there’s pinball in the box, with four United headers failing to clear the ball.
It bounces off Maguire and into the path of Beto, who fires it into the ground and it bounces past Onana for 1-0!
Everton 0-0 Man Utd
16 mins
Another half-chance for United as Dorgu’s cross is mis-hit and tests Pickford, who is forced to catch it on his line.
Everton 0-0 Man Utd
14 mins: United's attempts to pass out from the back feel perilous, with Everton pressing high and well and offered encouragement to continue that. United, meanwhile, have lopsided No 10s with Bruno Fernandes deeper than a miscast Joshua Zirkzee.
Everton 0-0 Man Utd
13 mins
Half a chance for United on the counter now, with Dorgu getting forward and fizzing in a low cross that Pickford manages to clear before Hojlund can divert it in.
Everton 0-0 Man Utd
12 mins
Plenty of sloppy play from United so far, with Dorgu and Onana both guilty of giving it away far too easily.
The visitors are struggling to keep any meaningful possession at the moment, especially in Everton’s half.
