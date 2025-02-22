Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Sign up to our newsletters
Independent
More
Best
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Liveupdated

Everton vs Manchester United LIVE: Premier League latest score and goal updates as Beto strikes again

David Moyes hopes to keep the Toffees resurgence going as Amorim’s United travel to Goodison Park

Richard Jolly
at Goodison Park
,Chris Wilson
Saturday 22 February 2025 07:58 EST
Comments
Moyes doing amazing job at Everton - Amorim

Everton host Manchester United in the Premier League as David Moyes faces under-fire Ruben Amorim at Goodison Park.

The Toffees have been revived under Moyes, who will now look to continue their six-game unbeaten run against his former team. Amorim has admitted Moyes is “doing a better job” than he is currently and United are in a downward spiral. They have lost their last two league fixtures and mounting injuries mean their squad has been decimated since the close of the transfer window.

Pressure is growing on manager Amorim to turn things around but to do so the club need positive results on the pitch. United have a good record at Goodison and will need to draw on that history to triumph today.

Follow all the latest updates from the Premier League with our live blog below:

Recommended

Everton 1-0 Man Utd

28 mins

Finally a good combination on the left from United, with Dorgu and Fernandes exchanging passes before the latter’s cross is put behind for a corner.

From the set-piece, a poor delivery is headed away.

Chris Wilson22 February 2025 12:59

Everton 1-0 Man Utd

25 mins

Everton have the latest chance too, as they win a free-kick midway into the United half, but Dorgu manages to clear.

It’s the hosts who are continuing to have the more dangerous possession.

Chris Wilson22 February 2025 12:58

Everton 1-0 Man Utd

The messiest of goals, not that Everton will care. United had five chances to clear Jack Harrison's corner, didn't really succeed at any and the newly prolific Beto pounced. United's record of conceding from corners is dreadful since Amorim came in and put his assistant Carlos Fernandes in charge of set-pieces.

(Getty Images)
Richard Jolly, at Goodison Park22 February 2025 12:57

GOAL GIVEN! Everton 1-0 Man Utd

23 mins

It took three minutes to get there but the goal is given! The hosts lead.

Chris Wilson22 February 2025 12:54

Everton 0-0 Man Utd

21 mins

There’s a VAR check for offside, as Beto could be standing in an offside position depending on whether a United player took the last touch before it came to him. That one looks okay.

There’s also a check for Beto being offside earlier, but it looks fairly clear that he doesn't affect play. Not sure why this is taking so long.

Chris Wilson22 February 2025 12:54

GOAL! Everton 1-0 Man Utd

19 mins

GOAL! The hosts are ahead!

It’ll be checked by VAR, but it’s poor defending.

The corner comes in and there’s pinball in the box, with four United headers failing to clear the ball.

It bounces off Maguire and into the path of Beto, who fires it into the ground and it bounces past Onana for 1-0!

(REUTERS)
Chris Wilson22 February 2025 12:52

Everton 0-0 Man Utd

16 mins

Another half-chance for United as Dorgu’s cross is mis-hit and tests Pickford, who is forced to catch it on his line.

Chris Wilson22 February 2025 12:49

Everton 0-0 Man Utd

14 mins: United's attempts to pass out from the back feel perilous, with Everton pressing high and well and offered encouragement to continue that. United, meanwhile, have lopsided No 10s with Bruno Fernandes deeper than a miscast Joshua Zirkzee.

(REUTERS)
Richard Jolly, at Goodison Park22 February 2025 12:45

Everton 0-0 Man Utd

13 mins

Half a chance for United on the counter now, with Dorgu getting forward and fizzing in a low cross that Pickford manages to clear before Hojlund can divert it in.

Chris Wilson22 February 2025 12:44

Everton 0-0 Man Utd

12 mins

Plenty of sloppy play from United so far, with Dorgu and Onana both guilty of giving it away far too easily.

The visitors are struggling to keep any meaningful possession at the moment, especially in Everton’s half.

Chris Wilson22 February 2025 12:43

Join our commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in