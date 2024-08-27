Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Liveupdated1724796723

Everton vs Doncaster Rovers LIVE: League Cup result, final score and reaction

Follow all the action from Goodison Park

Luke Baker
Tuesday 27 August 2024 12:45
Comments
Goodison Park, the home of Everton
Goodison Park, the home of Everton (Getty Images)

Follow live coverage as Everton face Doncaster Rovers in the EFL cup.

Liverpool are the reigning champions of the competition following an extra time victory over Chelsea at Wembley last term, Virgil van Dijk scoring the decisive goal to secure a record-extending tenth win of this domestic cup for the Reds.

While all 72 clubs from the football league enter from the first round, Premier League teams enter at the second or third round stage, the latter for clubs competing in Europe this season. Last year, Middlesbrough were the team from outside the top flight to go furthest in the competition, reaching the semi-finals.

Follow live updates from today’s game in the live blog below.

1724790947

Everton vs Doncaster Rovers

Match ends, Everton 3, Doncaster Rovers 0.

27 August 2024 21:35
1724790931

Everton vs Doncaster Rovers

Second Half ends, Everton 3, Doncaster Rovers 0.

27 August 2024 21:35
1724790872

Everton vs Doncaster Rovers

Foul by Ashley Young (Everton).

27 August 2024 21:34
1724790715

Everton vs Doncaster Rovers

Attempt missed. Dwight McNeil (Everton) left footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Roman Dixon.

27 August 2024 21:31
1724790668

Everton vs Doncaster Rovers

Attempt missed. Owen Bailey (Doncaster Rovers) header from the centre of the box is just a bit too high. Assisted by Jamie Sterry with a cross following a set piece situation.

27 August 2024 21:31
1724790629

Everton vs Doncaster Rovers

Foul by Jake O'Brien (Everton).

27 August 2024 21:30
1724790491

Everton vs Doncaster Rovers

Foul by Harrison Armstrong (Everton).

27 August 2024 21:28
1724790430

Everton vs Doncaster Rovers

Substitution, Everton. Harrison Armstrong replaces Tim Iroegbunam.

27 August 2024 21:27
1724790309

Everton vs Doncaster Rovers

Goal! Everton 3, Doncaster Rovers 0. Beto (Everton) right footed shot from very close range to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Vitalii Mykolenko.

27 August 2024 21:25
1724790195

Everton vs Doncaster Rovers

Attempt missed. Jack Harrison (Everton) right footed shot from the centre of the box is high and wide to the right.

27 August 2024 21:23

