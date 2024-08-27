Everton vs Doncaster Rovers LIVE: League Cup result, final score and reaction
Follow all the action from Goodison Park
Follow live coverage as Everton face Doncaster Rovers in the EFL cup.
Liverpool are the reigning champions of the competition following an extra time victory over Chelsea at Wembley last term, Virgil van Dijk scoring the decisive goal to secure a record-extending tenth win of this domestic cup for the Reds.
While all 72 clubs from the football league enter from the first round, Premier League teams enter at the second or third round stage, the latter for clubs competing in Europe this season. Last year, Middlesbrough were the team from outside the top flight to go furthest in the competition, reaching the semi-finals.
Follow live updates from today’s game in the live blog below.
Everton vs Doncaster Rovers
Match ends, Everton 3, Doncaster Rovers 0.
Everton vs Doncaster Rovers
Second Half ends, Everton 3, Doncaster Rovers 0.
Everton vs Doncaster Rovers
Foul by Ashley Young (Everton).
Everton vs Doncaster Rovers
Attempt missed. Dwight McNeil (Everton) left footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Roman Dixon.
Everton vs Doncaster Rovers
Attempt missed. Owen Bailey (Doncaster Rovers) header from the centre of the box is just a bit too high. Assisted by Jamie Sterry with a cross following a set piece situation.
Everton vs Doncaster Rovers
Foul by Jake O'Brien (Everton).
Everton vs Doncaster Rovers
Foul by Harrison Armstrong (Everton).
Everton vs Doncaster Rovers
Substitution, Everton. Harrison Armstrong replaces Tim Iroegbunam.
Everton vs Doncaster Rovers
Goal! Everton 3, Doncaster Rovers 0. Beto (Everton) right footed shot from very close range to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Vitalii Mykolenko.
Everton vs Doncaster Rovers
Attempt missed. Jack Harrison (Everton) right footed shot from the centre of the box is high and wide to the right.
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments