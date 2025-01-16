David Moyes gives brutal verdict on Everton defeat and spells out key failing

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

After the romance of the return, the reality. David Moyes had never given up hope that Everton would summon him back but after the years of dreaming, the three or four times he came close to the job, the night he was told he had it, only to be informed the following morning it was instead going to Carlo Ancelotti, the homecoming lacked the happiness he wanted.

Rather, it reflected the plight that made Everton send for Moyes. Aston Villa arrived at Goodison Park having lost their previous five away league games. They departed with a victory, earned by Ollie Watkins, that took them level on points with Manchester City. Looking upwards at the Champions League places, they are in the territory Moyes’ Everton used to inherit.

When the Scot departed Goodison Park, he feared they had hit a glass ceiling because they kept coming sixth or seventh. Now they are stuck on three league victories this season, all against teams in the bottom third, only one of them in their last 12 games. This is Everton, but not quite as Moyes remembered them.

He is the last great Goodison manager, gone for almost 12 years, his previous game in the home dugout some 4266 days earlier. He returned waving to all four stands, in the manner of a minor royal who was keen not to neglect any of the public.

He may be the Moyesiah, but he isn’t a miracle worker. Everton can’t score and Moyes accepted: “I can’t magician all that to change.” He is already looking to the transfer market. Moyes said on Monday he left a “brilliant team” behind. He does not inherit one now. This is a workmanlike group, stripped of invention. It wasn’t effort Everton lacked. But Moyes admitted: “We are desperately needing to add some quality in some areas, to create and to finish. We need to double the shots, double the crosses, double the actions around the box. We are lacking people to score.”

It is a familiar refrain. So, too, the blank in the goals column as Everton failed to find the net for the ninth time in 11 league outings. They ended with three shots on target, which, if nothing else, was three more than they mustered in Sean Dyche’s final fixture.

open image in gallery David Moyes cut a frustrated figure on the sideline at points ( Getty Images )

open image in gallery The Everton fans welcomed him back as a returning hero, though ( Peter Byrne/PA Wire )

In other respects, there were common denominators. Meet the new boss, same as the old boss? Not entirely; an unconvincing attempt to pass out from the back would have been barred by Dyche and there was a little more ambition in a couple of the moves but Moyes’ room for manoeuvre was limited. “The players were the same players that we expected,” said Villa boss Unai Emery. Moyes picked a team Dyche has chosen before, in his predecessor’s 4-4-1-1 formation. The Dychean scoreline of 0-0 can look Everton’s best chance of a result, Jordan Pickford, who began proceedings with a flying save from Morgan Rogers, their best player.

But Pickford was beaten, Moyes’ first spell in charge began with an Everton goal after 27 seconds. This started with a flurry of shots, but from Villa. The opening goal of his initial spell came from David Unsworth, the first of his second from Villa’s Watkins.

It was a redemptive strike. Watkins had shot wide after intercepting Ashley Young’s awful back pass; but a second superb chance was taken, the England international slotting a shot under Pickford after Rogers pierced the Everton defence with his pass. With Jhon Duran back from a ban, Emery’s decision to retain Watkins may not have been easy but it was justified. “The strikers have to score,” said Emery.

open image in gallery Ollie Watkins scored the only goal of the game as Aston Villa ended their away drought ( Getty Images )

But Everton’s didn’t, which made for a damning comparison. Moyes has talked of Dominic Calvert-Lewin putting his goalscoring boots on. Sadly for Everton, he had donned his non-scoring footwear when he blazed over from eight yards in the 93rd minute. A hat-trick of chances were at least proof he had more of a supply line, even as his goal drought extended to a 16th game. With Armando Broja out for up to 12 weeks with ankle ligament damage – Everton are considering sending him back to Chelsea to free up a loan spot – the reliance on Calvert-Lewin is still greater. His last top-flight goal was against Villa, but in September.

In the January rematch, he first angled a half-volley just wide. Then, after Jack Harrison’s dinked cross, he rolled a shot past Emi Martinez, but not beyond Boubacar Kamara, who cleared off the line. “It is just that clinical moment,” Moyes lamented. Everton, though, remain rooted on a meagre seven goals in open play this season. Martinez, with a low save from Abdoulaye Doucoure, helped secure just Villa’s first away clean sheet of the season.

And a side who had won away in Germany more recently than in England could take three points back to the Midlands. It proved a successful return to Goodison for Amadou Onana and Lucas Digne. Just not for Moyes.