Right time to leave amid one of Everton’s ‘toughest periods’ – Sean Dyche

Sean Dyche says it was the right time to leave Everton amid “one of its toughest periods in its history”.

Dyche was sacked less than four hours before the FA Cup tie with Peterborough last Thursday by the club’s new owners, The Friedkin Group, with Everton 16th in the Premier League and only one point above the relegation zone.

David Moyes was appointed Everton manager for the second time inside 48 hours, the Scot succeeding Dyche on a two-and-a-half-year contract to resume a role he held between 2002 and 2013.

“It was an honour to manage Everton, a football club with a significant heritage and an enormous following in Liverpool and all over the world, through one of its toughest periods in its history,” Dyche said in a statement released by the League Managers Association.

“Despite the challenges we faced, I wanted to ensure that the club’s narrative was focused on the positive direction it will take in the future and that the team could focus on competing in the Premier League in the present.

“I thank my staff, the players and all involved who played their part, as it simply wasn’t possible without their support and expertise.

“I also thank the fans who came through for us many times when we all needed their support.

The right time has come to leave the club, with the team in good shape Sean Dyche

“The right time has come to leave the club, with the team in good shape.

“David is a manager who I have great respect for and I believe he and his staff will help to push the club forward again and build on the stable footing we have implemented in the past two years.”

Dyche, 53, took charge at Everton in January 2023, having had a near 10-year stint as Burnley boss between October 2012 and April 2022.

The Toffees survived relegation at the end of the 2022-23 season by just two points.

Everton also overcame an eight-point penalty for breaches of the league’s profitability and sustainability rules to finish 15th last season.

Dyche added: “I wish everyone well going forwards including the new owners, who I hope will take the club to the next level and deliver the success which every Evertonian wants.

“My part as a custodian has been played and I will forever take great pride in that.

“After going through some extremely difficult situations, I never lost faith in everyone around me and we did everything we could to protect the badge, safeguarding it and the name of Everton Football Club.”

Under-18s head coach Leighton Baines and club captain Seamus Coleman took charge of the Peterborough cup-tie, which Everton won 2-0.

Moyes takes charge of the first game of his second spell on Wednesday night when Aston Villa visit Goodison Park for a Premier League fixture.