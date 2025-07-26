Everton make progress in bid for Bayern Munich defender as David Moyes continues squad revamp
David Moyes is continuing his efforts to reinforce Everton’s squad with bids for two highly-rated youngsters
Everton are progressing in their attempts to sign left-back Adam Aznou and are interested in winger Malick Fofana as David Moyes steps up his attempts to strengthen his small squad.
The Merseyside club are in talks with Bayern Munich about Aznou, who could cost around €9m.
Everton are considering the 19-year-old Morocco international in their search for another left-back to compete with Vitalii Mykolenko after they released the veteran Ashley Young.
Fofana, who scored 11 goals for Lyon last season, is another target but a move is less advanced at the moment.
Everton lost two wingers at the end of last season when Jack Harrison and Jesper Lindstrom departed at the end of their loan spells and they are looking at the 20-year-old Belgium international to give them another option on the flanks.
Moyes had said he wanted to make nine or 10 signings this summer and so far Everton have bought three players.
Charly Alcaraz was bought from Flamengo for £12m, back-up goalkeeper Mark Travers arrived from Bournemouth for £4m and striker Thierno Barry came from Villarreal for £27m.
